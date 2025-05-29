2025-07-01 Tuesday

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in June

In June, the Web3 industry ushered in a triple high-energy cycle of regulation, market and technology
PANews2025/06/01 11:02
PA Daily | Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" has officially become law, and the licensing system is expected to be implemented this year; Binance Alpha has launched TAIKO, and you can apply for 130 T

Trump Media Group completed $2.44 billion in financing and will become a major Bitcoin holder among listed companies; SharpLink Gaming plans to raise $1 billion to purchase ETH; James Wynn closed his PEPE and BTC long positions, with a cumulative loss of $2.271 million; Cetus plans to complete a full recovery and restart in about a week.
PANews2025/05/31 17:13
Listed companies follow the trend of micro-strategy and are questioned. Financing to buy Bitcoin may become a high-risk move

In the case of Metaplanet, investors paid five times the price of Bitcoin itself for indirect exposure to Bitcoin.
PANews2025/05/31 14:35
1USDT≠1USDC? Analyzing the “Dark Forest” Behind Stablecoin Swaps

In retail trading over the past year, $8.1 billion in stablecoin exchanges suffered slippage losses of more than 0.1%. This article will analyze this issue.
PANews2025/05/30 17:44
PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year

The Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$359 million yesterday, ending a 10-day streak of net inflows; OpenSea officially released the fully upgraded OS2 platform and will airdrop SEA tokens; the US SEC applied to the court to withdraw the lawsuit against Binance.
PANews2025/05/30 17:30
Labubu in the window, NFT on the screen, unlocking the magic of IP emotional marketing

One is real and tangible, the other exists only on the screen. Labubu and NFT seem to be in the real and virtual worlds, but in the emotion-driven consumption era, they grow, explode and recreate myths with surprisingly similar logic. Behind this is the medium of community interaction, the projection of individual identity, and the cultural and emotional container spawned by the IP era.
PANews2025/05/30 17:19
PoS staking removes regulatory shackles, US SEC declares these three types of activities do not constitute securities transactions

Self-pledging (or individual) pledge, third-party non-custodial pledge, and compliant custodial pledge do not constitute securities transactions.
PANews2025/05/30 15:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
On-chain data review for the week: Bitcoin hits its third new high in this cycle, and there may still be room for growth

The market is entering the frenzy phase of the bull run, and if Bitcoin rises further, $120,000 will become a key price area.
PANews2025/05/29 20:10
Telegram's new move: plans to issue $1.5 billion in bonds, will integrate Musk's xAI and obtain shares and subscriptions

Although founder Pavel Durov is still under house arrest in France, Telegram is still winning the support of investors.
PANews2025/05/29 19:15

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine