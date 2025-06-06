2025-07-01 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Javier Milei Cleared By Argentina’s Corruption Watchdog In Libra Meme Coin Scandal

Argentina’s Anti-Corruption Office has cleared President Javier Milei in the Libra meme coin scandal and said he did not breach any of his presidential duties when he promoted the token.
Insidebitcoins2025/06/09 16:21
Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

The total market value of the global RWA market has soared to US$23.39 billion (excluding stablecoins), a sharp jump of 48.9% from US$15.7 billion at the beginning of the year. Behind this growth, private credit (accounting for about 58%) and US Treasury bonds (accounting for about 31.2%) constitute the absolute dual core of the market, and the two together account for nearly 90% of the market share.
PANews2025/06/09 16:07
Airwallex CEO is "besieged" by the crypto community for his insistence on stablecoins. Whose cheese has been moved by stablecoins?

Stablecoins have become a hot topic in the global financial circle. The founder of a cross-border payment unicorn company was &quot;tired of questions&quot; from investors and directly criticized stablecoins. This statement was quickly refuted by many parties in the crypto circle.
PANews2025/06/09 14:39
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.9)

$KTA breaks through 1.4 billion
PANews2025/06/09 10:10
Weekly preview | The U.S. House of Representatives deliberates on the crypto market structure bill; U.S. May CPI data released

In the coming week from June 9, 2025 to June 15, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews2025/06/08 21:04
PA Daily | Trump says his relationship with Musk is over; Binance Alpha launches Open Loot (OL)

Argentina&#39;s Anti-Corruption Office: Javier Milei&#39;s Libra tweet was a personal act and did not violate public morality regulations; Cetus Protocol was back online on June 8; BiT Global, associated with Justin Sun, withdrew its lawsuit against Coinbase over wBTC; James Wynn once again opened a BTC long position with 40x leverage.
PANews2025/06/08 17:14
May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

DeFi’s total locked value (TVL) increased by 25%, and AI development momentum continued to strengthen.
PANews2025/06/08 14:00
Bitcoin hits new high, signal of "escape from the top" appears? Long-term holders take profits, and the market enters the distribution game stage

The group that has held positions for more than 1 year has dominated the recent selling. The next few weeks will be critical in determining whether this is a medium-term consolidation or the beginning of a broader top formation.
PANews2025/06/07 18:02
Apple and Tesla Launch on Solana: Can Tokenized Stocks Attract Crypto Users?

With 24/7 trading and fragmented ownership, crypto exchanges are returning to the battlefield of stock tokenization.
PANews2025/06/07 11:30
Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties

Arca CIO Jeff Dorman has slammed USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle for giving the company a “measly” allocation during its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday, and vowed to cut all
Insidebitcoins2025/06/06 19:28

