MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-01 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Javier Milei Cleared By Argentina’s Corruption Watchdog In Libra Meme Coin Scandal
Argentina’s Anti-Corruption Office has cleared President Javier Milei in the Libra meme coin scandal and said he did not breach any of his presidential duties when he promoted the token.
NOT
$0.00174
-4.13%
MEME
$0.001503
-2.46%
LIBRA
$0.01789
-9.87%
TOKEN
$0.01251
-2.57%
Share
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/09 16:21
Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain
The total market value of the global RWA market has soared to US$23.39 billion (excluding stablecoins), a sharp jump of 48.9% from US$15.7 billion at the beginning of the year. Behind this growth, private credit (accounting for about 58%) and US Treasury bonds (accounting for about 31.2%) constitute the absolute dual core of the market, and the two together account for nearly 90% of the market share.
CORE
$0.4998
-3.25%
SECOND
$0.0000393
+9.16%
RWA
$0.005337
-6.48%
Share
PANews
2025/06/09 16:07
Airwallex CEO is "besieged" by the crypto community for his insistence on stablecoins. Whose cheese has been moved by stablecoins?
Stablecoins have become a hot topic in the global financial circle. The founder of a cross-border payment unicorn company was "tired of questions" from investors and directly criticized stablecoins. This statement was quickly refuted by many parties in the crypto circle.
HOT
$0.000813
-1.43%
Share
PANews
2025/06/09 14:39
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.9)
$KTA breaks through 1.4 billion
MEME
$0.001503
-2.46%
AI
$0.1096
+1.01%
MEMES
$0.00010538
+8.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/09 10:10
Weekly preview | The U.S. House of Representatives deliberates on the crypto market structure bill; U.S. May CPI data released
In the coming week from June 9, 2025 to June 15, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
U
$0.01214
-6.61%
HOUSE
$0.020934
+4.15%
Share
PANews
2025/06/08 21:04
PA Daily | Trump says his relationship with Musk is over; Binance Alpha launches Open Loot (OL)
Argentina's Anti-Corruption Office: Javier Milei's Libra tweet was a personal act and did not violate public morality regulations; Cetus Protocol was back online on June 8; BiT Global, associated with Justin Sun, withdrew its lawsuit against Coinbase over wBTC; James Wynn once again opened a BTC long position with 40x leverage.
BTC
$105,693.5
-1.07%
CETUS
$0.08629
-3.43%
ACT
$0.03873
-1.40%
WBTC
$105,662.68
-1.52%
NOT
$0.00174
-4.13%
Share
PANews
2025/06/08 17:14
May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%
DeFi’s total locked value (TVL) increased by 25%, and AI development momentum continued to strengthen.
WALLET
$0.01393
+0.65%
AI
$0.1096
+1.01%
DEFI
$0.002309
+3.17%
NFT
$0.0000004385
+0.20%
Share
PANews
2025/06/08 14:00
Bitcoin hits new high, signal of "escape from the top" appears? Long-term holders take profits, and the market enters the distribution game stage
The group that has held positions for more than 1 year has dominated the recent selling. The next few weeks will be critical in determining whether this is a medium-term consolidation or the beginning of a broader top formation.
MORE
$0.0233
+13.27%
TOP
$0.0001559
--%
STAGE
$0.0000654
-0.30%
TERM
$0.442
+0.20%
Share
PANews
2025/06/07 18:02
Apple and Tesla Launch on Solana: Can Tokenized Stocks Attract Crypto Users?
With 24/7 trading and fragmented ownership, crypto exchanges are returning to the battlefield of stock tokenization.
LAUNCH
$0.00000000002095
-48.95%
Share
PANews
2025/06/07 11:30
Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties
Arca CIO Jeff Dorman has slammed USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle for giving the company a “measly” allocation during its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday, and vowed to cut all
ARCA
$0.02052
+0.48%
USDC
$0.9997
-0.01%
Share
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/06 19:28
Trending News
More
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine