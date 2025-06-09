PA Daily | South Korea's ruling party proposes legislation to allow the issuance of stablecoins; Zhao Changpeng once again becomes the richest Chinese

CICC: Stablecoins can bridge the gap between centralized credit currencies and digital currencies in the medium and long term; ZK Nation: About 760 million ZKs will be unlocked in June, and about 167 million ZKs will be unlocked every month from July until June 2028; Upbit will launch AXL in the Korean won and USDT markets.