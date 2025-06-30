Over $484 million in token unlocks this week: SUI, ENA, OP, SOL, AVAX, and DOGE are in focus

This week, the crypto market braces for heightened volatility as over $484 million worth of tokens are set to be unlocked across major altcoins. According to Wu Blockchain, six altcoins with one-time tokens are expected to unlock more than $5 million each in the next seven days.