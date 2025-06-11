MEXC Exchange
The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere
On June 9, 2025, Incrypted Online Marathon was held as part of the largest crypto event in Ukraine – Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025. It was attended by Francesco Andreoli, Lead DevRel at Consensys. It should be noted that Incrypted Online Marathon was viewed on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) by about 32,000 people. Also within […] Сообщение The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/12 20:54
French version of MicroStrategy? The Blockchain Group is ambitious to raise 10 billion euros to establish a Bitcoin treasury
The Blockchain Group, a French listed company that holds only $160 million in Bitcoin, announced that it would raise tens of billions of euros to buy Bitcoin. Will The Blockchain Group succeed by imitating Strategy's strategy?
PANews
2025/06/12 20:02
PA Daily | Ant Group will apply for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore; X platform recently froze multiple crypto-related accounts
Amber Group, Spartan Group and other institutions participated in this round of Plasma deposit activities; DWF Labs called on NEAR to reduce the inflation rate to 2.5%. If it is achieved, it will purchase an additional 10 million NEAR; CEO of U.S. Bancorp: We are studying business opportunities in the stablecoin field; China Business News: The virtual currency LABUBU is not officially issued by Pop Mart, and reminds people to be vigilant about the risks of currency speculation.
PANews
2025/06/12 17:45
From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?
Bitcoin has shifted from being dominated by retail investors to being dominated by institutions. Institutions are accumulating for the long term, and short- to medium-term price drops will not shake them out of the market.
PANews
2025/06/12 16:30
GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip?
From mall staple with neckbeard cashiers to Reddit rally cry, the latest GameStop offering has moved into convertible debt, looking to raise $1.75 billion in private funding. What it plans to do with the money is anyone’s guess, but the crypto crowd is already bracing for a BTC headline. It’s a long way from selling.. The post GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/12 16:11
Stripe's crypto layout adds a new territory and will acquire crypto wallet company Privy
Privy will continue to operate as a standalone product, helping businesses integrate crypto wallets into their user experience.
PANews
2025/06/12 14:15
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.12)
Old Golden Dog Archaeological Style on Chain
PANews
2025/06/12 10:33
eToro Reports Strong Q1 on Back of Increased Trading Activity, But Shares Plunge by 12%
eToro reported a net income of $60 million for Q1 2025 on 10 June 2025, posting robust financial results due to strong user engagement and a significant uptick in trading activity across its global markets. eToro’s net contribution for Q1 increased by 8%, reaching $217 million. Meron Shani, eToro CFO said, “Our results show strong.. The post eToro Reports Strong Q1 on Back of Increased Trading Activity, But Shares Plunge by 12% appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/11 20:36
Global Ledger experts uncovered unfrozen Garantex wallets with more than $15 million in them
Global Ledger experts have discovered unfrozen wallets of the sub-sanctioned exchange Garantex with assets worth more than $15 million. Capital movements on them continued even after USDT was blocked on the platform’s accounts. The Garantex exchange effectively suspended operations on March 6, 2025. This was preceded by the freezing of the platform’s wallets by Tether, […] Сообщение Global Ledger experts uncovered unfrozen Garantex wallets with more than $15 million in them появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/11 20:26
Humanoid Robots + Cryptocurrency: How does Reborn build the DePAI flywheel?
As robotics becomes the next frontier of AI, Reborn is talking about transforming the general public into "miners" of motion data.
PANews
2025/06/11 20:00
Trending News
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine