PA Daily | Ant Group will apply for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore; X platform recently froze multiple crypto-related accounts

Amber Group, Spartan Group and other institutions participated in this round of Plasma deposit activities; DWF Labs called on NEAR to reduce the inflation rate to 2.5%. If it is achieved, it will purchase an additional 10 million NEAR; CEO of U.S. Bancorp: We are studying business opportunities in the stablecoin field; China Business News: The virtual currency LABUBU is not officially issued by Pop Mart, and reminds people to be vigilant about the risks of currency speculation.