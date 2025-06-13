MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-01 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide
PANews reported on June 13 that the Israeli Embassy in Sweden stated that in view of recent developments, Israel's embassies around the world will be closed and consular services will
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 18:52
Affected by the decline of Bitcoin, the US stock crypto sector fell before the market opened
PANews reported on June 13 that affected by the decline of Bitcoin, the U.S. stock crypto sector fell across the board before the market opened. Coinbase (COIN.O) fell 2.1%, Strategy
U
$0.01216
-6.46%
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 18:32
USDC Treasury minted $98.25 million USDC on Ethereum
PANews reported on June 13 that Whale Alert monitoring showed that at 18:26 Beijing time, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 98,254,712 USDC on Ethereum, worth approximately US$98,195,759.
USDC
$0.9996
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 18:30
Building the cornerstone of the AI economy: How does AI reshape the stablecoin landscape?
Author: 0xJeff Compiled by: Tim, PANews Stablecoins are the most important infrastructure ever created in the crypto space. Without stablecoins, we would not have a stable unit of account for
SPACE
$0.1451
-1.02%
NOT
$0.00174
-4.13%
AI
$0.1097
+0.91%
EVER
$0.01088
-3.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 18:26
Meta invests $14.3 billion in Scale AI to strengthen its general artificial intelligence layout
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Decrypt, Meta announced that it would acquire a 49% stake in data labeling company Scale AI for $14.3 billion, with a valuation
AI
$0.1097
+0.91%
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 18:22
BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH
PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, after purchasing VIXBT, the BSC Foundation once again spent money to buy three assets: CAKE and LISTA for US$100,000 each, and
LISTA
$0.22755
-1.53%
MOOLAH
$0.005267
-13.78%
CAKE
$2.255
-1.48%
THREE
$0.00372
-5.34%
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 18:18
Walmart, Amazon consider issuing own stablecoins: WSJ
Retail giants Walmart and Amazon are reportedly evaluating digital currencies to streamline e‑commerce and boost cross‑border transactions.
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 18:12
BSC Foundation spent $25,000 to purchase approximately 6.49 million VIXBT
PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, after a two-week suspension, the BSC Foundation spent another $25,000 to purchase about 6.49 million VIXBT two minutes ago. This
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 18:08
Final Senate Vote On GENIUS Act Looms As SEC Scraps Biden-Era Crypto Rules
The US Senate has scheduled its final vote for the GENIUS Act for June 17 as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scraps a series of crypto rules that were
ACT
$0.03878
-1.27%
SENATE
$0.00586
-12.53%
Share
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/13 18:01
In-depth analysis of Hyperlane: a permissionless cross-chain protocol that connects more than 150 blockchains
Author: Ryan Yoon, Yoon Lee | Tiger Research Key Points True permissionless deployment: Unlike competitors that require approval processes or whitelists, Hyperlane allows any developer to instantly deploy and connect
MORE
$0.02321
+12.34%
LEE
$2.316
-0.17%
Share
PANews
2025/06/13 18:00
Trending News
More
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine