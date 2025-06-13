2025-07-01 Tuesday

Billions in Volume, $7.6M Whale Buy: Why FARTCOIN’s 18% Dip Screams Opportunity

FARTCOIN bleeds 18% and erases a massive 45% rally in just 48 hours, but something unusual is happening beneath the surface as whales are aggressively buying the dip with $7.6 million in fresh capital, and futures volume has exploded to $4.18 billion. At press time, Fartcoin trades at $1.09, down 18% in the last 24 hours due to market-wide panic triggered by escalating Iran-Israel tensions . Source: Cryptonews However, one surprising element of this decline is the massive concentration of trading volume flowing into the token. This extraordinary volume has led many to suggest that the current dip presents a prime opportunity to enter the Fartcoin position, which has historically delivered substantial returns. Whale Accumulating Fartcoin: $7.6M Buy Signals Dip Bottom A prominent whale has made a significant bet on the dip, deploying $1.2 million USDC to acquire 1.14 million FARTCOIN tokens. This trader is betting big that this is the dip to buy. Threw in $1.2 million USDC for 1.14 mil #fartcoin in the past ~10 minutes marketcap sitting at $1.12 billion rn. addy: F5Des1B3zSUagFf7o5a7JmfbTPnQEkyvskvfUmynxacN pic.twitter.com/XC6k4GCeL1 — PostedGo 🔋 (@postedgo) June 13, 2025 Speculation surrounds this same trader, identified by wallet address “F5D***acN,” who allegedly purchased near the bottom at $0.233 in March, securing over 300% gains. With this trader now choosing to buy around $1, numerous other whales have followed suit, hinting that the current price levels may serve as support before a FARTCOIN rally toward $2. A Hyperliquid whale managing a $37 million portfolio has allocated $6.4 million specifically for dollar-cost averaging (DCA) into Fartcoin positions. Source: Hyperliquid Popular harmonic trader Lieutenant Ponzi believes the next rally following this dip will produce “the biggest, quickest recovery candle” on Fartcoin. Another memecoin trader noted that Fartcoin ranks among the most sought-after coins currently in the crypto market. This trader projects that the leading Solana-memecoin needs to reclaim the $1.6 level, which would unlock access to unexplored price territory. This is another highly sought-after coin atm : FartCoin In addition to being one of the strongest coin, a decisive reclaim of the $1.6 level would open the door to uncharted territory : Sky could be the limit pic.twitter.com/0q28qtcdoj — Feyronn (@feyronn) June 12, 2025 Currently, Fartcoin sits 57.7% below its all-time high of $2.61, which was achieved on President Trump’s Inauguration Day five months ago. Many market participants believe the memecoin possesses the fundamentals to reclaim this peak and potentially extend toward the $3 psychological threshold . $1.06 Make-or-Break: Why This Level Decides FARTCOIN’s $2 Fate Examining the FARTCOIN daily chart reveals the token is positioned at a crucial decision point around the $1.06 level. The price has maintained a clear downtrend after reaching highs around $1.40, developing what appears to be a falling wedge formation. Currently, Fartcoin is testing a pivotal support/resistance zone that has repeatedly served both functions throughout its price history. Source: Crypto Paradise on TradingView The critical monitoring level is whether the price can maintain support above the major support zone marked in green at the chart’s bottom, approximately $0.70 – $0.75. Should Fartcoin break and close below this threshold, it would invalidate the current technical setup and likely trigger additional downside pressure. Conversely, if support around $1.06 holds firm and the price begins advancing, the initial upside target would be the minor resistance level near $1.20, followed by the major resistance zone around $1.50. Perpetual Futures Show Dramatic Volatility The perpetual futures chart shows FARTCOIN’s explosive movement from approximately $1.05 to a peak near $1.58 in a parabolic surge, capturing roughly 50% gains before retreating. Price currently hovers at $1.0982, meaning it has surrendered most of those dramatic gains and now trades near the original pump’s starting point. Source: MastaCrypta on TradingView The green highlighted zone around $1.28-$1.30 represents a key resistance area that the price penetrated during the ascent but now functions as overhead resistance. This level demands close attention, as any successful reclaim could be a preparation for another upward leg. The collapse from $1.58 highs proves particularly noteworthy, as such sharp reversals typically indicate strategic profit-taking from early participants or coordinated selling pressure from large holders. Current price action around $1.09 tests whether this level can establish itself as reliable support for potential consolidation before the next significant move.
Huione crypto laundering network thrives despite supposed shutdown and regulatory sanctions: Chainanalysis

Crypto laundering network Huione continues to operate at scale, with its transaction volumes increasing even after FinCEN had designated it a primary money laundering concern. Despite reports of its shutdown and removal of its website and Telegram channels, the Chinese-language…
Bitcoin eyes $110k, but this new memecoin could make investors wealthy

As Bitcoin edges toward $110k, a new contender, XYZVerse, is drawing attention for its blend of sports fandom and memecoin momentum. #partnercontent
Israel launches a new round of attacks, Iran's Tabriz region is attacked again

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Iran's Nour News: Israel launched a new round of attacks and Iran's Tabriz region was attacked again. Turkish Airlines: Canceled flights to
Ripple and the SEC File a Joint Motion to Settle the $125M Lawsuit

One of the longest-running lawsuits in the crypto landscape could potentially come to a close as both parties seek to settle their disputes. Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have jointly proposed to settle their $125 million civil penalty. According to the court filings shared by Fox Business journalist Elanor Terett on.. The post Ripple and the SEC File a Joint Motion to Settle the $125M Lawsuit appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Brazilian listed company Méliuz raises $32.5 million to expand Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Brazilian listed technology company Méliuz announced the completion of US$32.5 million in financing, and the funds will be used to
Ether ETFs Set New 19-Day Inflow Record as Blackrock Drives Bitcoin ETF Gains

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) marked a fourth straight day of inflows totaling $86 million, while ether ETFs pushed their historic inflow run to 19 consecutive days, pulling in another impressive $112 million. Crypto ETF Momentum Builds With Bitcoin and Ether Funds Posting Strong Inflows The inflow optimism continued to sweep the crypto ETF markets on […]
SharpLink Gaming spent $463 million to purchase 176,271 ETH, becoming the largest listed coin holder

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the announcement of SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET), the company purchased 176,271 ETH at an average price of about $2,626 for approximately $463
OKG Research: Bank interest rates can’t keep up with inflation? On-chain financial management returns easily exceed 5%

Have you noticed that it has become increasingly difficult to find suitable financial products in the past two years? Bank interest rates continue to fall, the returns of government bonds
Explore ETHRANSACTION Cloud Mining to Help You Achieve Daily Crypto Gains

In the current financial system of the crypto market, turbulence continues, and the cloud mining industry is also becoming fiercer. Nowadays, using stablecoins to participate in cloud mining is the safest and wisest choice. ETHRANSACTION has become an industry leader with safe, reliable, legal, and advanced equipment and artificial intelligence management! The ETHRANSACTION platform allows individuals to generate digital currencies remotely for operation and generate substantial and fixed daily income-simplifying cumbersome processes so that users can easily obtain cryptocurrencies without placing expensive equipment or dealing with complex technology. Founded in 2017, ETHRANSACTION has obtained all the necessary licenses issued by the British government and has now developed into one of the world’s top and most well-known cloud mining companies. With its advanced facilities, anyone can trade mainstream digital currencies such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin with just a laptop or mobile device. ETHRANSACTION prioritizes security and uses industry best practices, including SSL encryption, L&G insurance, and an effective risk prevention system . These security protocols ensure that user data and funds are always safe and confidential. Join Now and Enjoy the Welcome Bonus ETHRANSACTION offers opportunities for everyone who wants to make money with cryptocurrencies, regardless of their level of expertise. New users can get an instant $19 welcome bonus when they sign up and start mining immediately without any upfront costs or expensive equipment installation. ETHRANSACTION: Simple Interface and Security Protection ETHRANSACTION offers contract plans tailored to meet the needs of small and large traders. Participants can start mining for free and get rewards by simply registering as one of ETHRANSACTION users. The mining range is wide, and buyers can profit from a variety of altcoins depending on market fluctuations. The currencies that can be mined include: BTC, LTC, BCH and DOGE and other altcoins and obtain. The best quality security infrastructure, protected by SSL encryption, insured by L&G, and trusted by large financial institutions The sustainable mining process is carried out through 100% renewable energy, ensuring environmental safety and compliance with international standards Earn up to 6% permanent commission for each friend referral and exclusive access to a $370,000 reward pool. Ethereum 2.0 progress and institutional demand have allowed Ethereum to maintain its position as one of the most popular blockchain technologies. At most, ETH traders can only quadruple their holdings with this modest growth. In contrast, cloud mining with ETHRANSACTION provides a faster and more efficient way to make profits without the risk of keeping ETH savings or market fluctuations. ETHRANSACTION Generates Income Even When Traders Are on Vacation At a time when passive cash flow is more important than ever, ETHRANSACTION makes it easy and safe for individuals to join the cryptocurrency industry. The network’s legitimacy, security, convenience, and benefits make it an ideal solution for both new and professional investors. ETHRANSACTION provides users with the tools they need to mine and create wealth at scale, whether they want to be completely self-reliant or want a flexible income stream.
