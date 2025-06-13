Gold Climbs, Oil Surges, Stocks and Bitcoin Slide Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

On Thursday, Israel carried out overnight airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear installations, dramatically heightening geopolitical friction across the Middle East. In response, major U.S. equity indices plunged on Friday. At the same time, gold has climbed 1.61% per ounce, while crude oil barrel prices vaulted over 5%. Dow Dives, Bitcoin Drops, Oil Erupts: Fallout From Israeli […]