Lightchain AI secures dev funding as Stellar seeks relevance in the crypto space
As Stellar fights for relevance, Lightchain AI secures $21m and powers ahead with dev tools, grants, and strong momentum. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:30
Bitcoin price eyes multi-year breakout as ETF inflows hit $1.3 billion
Currently, the Bitcoin price is holding steady above $105,000 on Saturday as exchange-traded funds data show investors bought Friday’s dip. Bitcoin (BTC) rose to $105,300, up by 2.4% from its lowest point on Friday, and 5% above this month’s lowest…
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:15
946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay Drop
At block height 901,152 on Friday, the Bitcoin network logged its 12th difficulty adjustment of the year, slipping a slight 0.45%, which lowered the difficulty to 126.41 trillion. The next day, Saturday, miners pushed the network’s computational power to yet another peak, eclipsing the previous high recorded last month. Difficulty Drops, Hashrate Soars, but Miners […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 00:30
Brazil proposes to impose a uniform tax rate of 17.5% on cryptocurrency profits
PANews reported on June 14 that according to CoinDesk, Brazil has canceled its long-standing tax exemption policy for cryptocurrency gains. According to the interim decree (Decree No. 1303), a uniform
PANews
2025/06/15 00:01
Here’s why Aerodrome Finance’s AERO token price is soaring
Aerodrome Finance’s token rallied this week and reached its highest point since May 9 ahead of Coinbase’s integration. Aerodrome Finance (AERO) price jumped to $0.7786, up 177% from its lowest level in March this year. This surge has brought its…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 23:30
Public Filing Shows Trump Raked in $57M in Digital Asset Related Profits
Donald Trump reported tens of millions in income for 2024, including over $57 million tied to cryptocurrencies, according to his newly filed 2025 public financial disclosure. Trump Cashes In Big on Crypto and Name-Related Licensing Deals On June 13, U.S. President Donald Trump submitted his 2025 annual financial disclosure to the U.S. Office of Government […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 23:20
Next week's macro outlook: The Israeli-Iranian missile war is fully escalating, and the "wartime market" of gold and crude oil may wipe out all shorts
PANews reported on June 14 that the conflict between Israel and Iran suddenly escalated on Friday. At the close of the day, commodities were the first to bear the brunt
PANews
2025/06/14 23:14
A pre-mined address containing 2,000 ETH was activated after being dormant for nearly 10 years
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a dormant pre-mining address containing 2,000 ETH (US$5,063,918) has just been activated after 9.9 years of dormancy (these ETH
PANews
2025/06/14 23:12
Bitcoin must upgrade or fall victim to quantum computing in 5 years
Unless Bitcoin upgrades its core cryptography in the next five years, the trust it has built over 16 years could be wiped out by a single quantum attack. Urgent upgrades
PANews
2025/06/14 23:03
Coinbase Prime is about to undergo system upgrade and maintenance, and the service will be suspended for four hours
PANews reported on June 14 that Coinbase Institutional posted a reminder on the X platform that Coinbase Prime will be scheduled for maintenance from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Pacific
PANews
2025/06/14 22:52
