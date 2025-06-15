MEXC Exchange
Financial Stability Board Chair warns: Cryptocurrencies are reaching a ‘tipping point’ of systemic risk
PANews reported on June 15 that according to CrowdfundInsider, the outgoing Chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), Klaas Knot, issued a stern warning that the cryptocurrency market may be
PANews
2025/06/15 08:07
JPMorgan Flags Israel-Iran Conflict as Oil Prices Spike and Investor Confidence Wavers
Middle East tensions erupting between Israel and Iran have ignited global oil markets, with JPMorgan warning investors to prepare for volatility amid surging Brent crude prices. JPMorgan Links Israel-Iran Tensions to Oil Shock, Urges Investors to Brace for Volatility A fresh round of geopolitical unrest in the Middle East stirred financial markets, JPMorgan Private Bank’s […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 07:10
Bitcoin Flirts With $110K but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns
Bitcoin ( BTC) ended the week just below $105,000, having briefly approached the $110,000 mark, but faced downward pressure from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. BTC Ends Topsy-Turvy Week Largely Unchanged Having twice flirted with the $110,000 mark, bitcoin ( BTC) ultimately concluded the week largely unchanged, settling just below $105,000. Its upward […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 06:10
Bank of Ghana Flags Yellow Card Affiliate and Hanypay as Unauthorized Entities
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued warning to the public, financial institutions, and all relevant stakeholders regarding their engagement with two digital payment platforms, Yellow Card affilate Yellowpay and Hanypay. In a notice issued on June 11, the central bank stated that these entities are operating without the necessary licensing and approval within Ghana’s […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 05:28
Crypto VC funding: IREN’s $550m convertible offering, Hypernative’s $40m raise
Crypto funding surged to nearly $709 million during the week of June 8-14, 2025, with a massive $550 million private placement by IREN leading the charge. Venture capital activity remained robust across the sector, particularly in infrastructure, with funding rounds…
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 05:08
NFT sales pump 37% to $144.8m, Immutable dethrones Ethereum
The NFT market has experienced a strong rally, with sales volume jumping by 37.10% to $144.8 million. According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks the biggest weekly gain in recent months for the sector. The spike coincides with Bitcoin’s (BTC)…
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 03:24
Crypto Carnage Wipes Out $210B This Week—But Some Coins Refuse to Fold
Over the past three days, the crypto market has taken a hit, shedding $210 billion in value since June 11, when tensions first flared between Israel and Iran. Meanwhile, over the past week, bitcoin has dipped 0.8% and ethereum is down 0.1%, but a handful of altcoins have posted double-digit gains, managing to dodge the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 03:06
Polymarket Data: Strait of Hormuz Closure Odds Nearly Double After Israel’s Strikes on Iran
As of June 14, the likelihood of Iran blocking or closing the Strait of Hormuz has risen to 47%, nearly doubling from 24% on June 11. Strait of Hormuz Closure Threatens Global Trade The odds of Iran blocking or closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, briefly rose to […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 02:29
While Ripple targets $5-$8 in 100 days, this crypto might be a better short-term investment
XRP eyes $5–$8 after legal clarity, but LILPEPE’s zero-tax, Layer-2 meme momentum may offer faster short-term gains. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:44
Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools
As publicly listed firms continue integrating bitcoin into their balance sheets, crypto communities like Cardano and Polkadot have discussed echoing this strategy, deploying the leading digital currency in their own operations. Altcoin Teams Eye Bitcoin for DeFi Power and Treasury Backing This week, the Polkadot community is weighing a proposal to gradually exchange 500,000 DOT […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 01:32
