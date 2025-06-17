2025-07-01 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act at 4:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act at 4:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Eleanor Terrett and Senate Cloakroom, the U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act (S.1582) at 4:30 am Beijing
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03878-1.87%
U Coin
U$0.01219-6.23%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00586-12.53%
AIMon
AM$0.0000156--%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0001047-11.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 07:26
US media: OpenAI and Microsoft's partnership is in jeopardy

US media: OpenAI and Microsoft's partnership is in jeopardy

PANews June 17 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT.O) are increasingly at loggerheads over the future of their AI partnership. The startup is trying to
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1098+0.82%
Startup
STARTUP$0.02182+3.53%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10492+0.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 07:15
Voting is trading. Learn about Upside, a social prediction market on the Base chain.

Voting is trading. Learn about Upside, a social prediction market on the Base chain.

Author: Daisy, ChainCatcher Editor: Fairy, ChainCatcher Social prediction platform based on Base Upside is a social prediction market built on the Base blockchain network. The core mechanism is to judge
Core DAO
CORE$0.5-3.40%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02842-1.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 07:01
Understanding What Is a Software Crypto Wallet and Why Choose Ledger?

Understanding What Is a Software Crypto Wallet and Why Choose Ledger?

This content is provided by a sponsor. With the rise of cryptocurrencies, securing digital assets has become paramount. A crucial component in this process is selecting the right crypto wallet. But what exactly is a software crypto wallet, and how does it differ from other types? What is a crypto wallet? At its core, a […]
Core DAO
CORE$0.5-3.40%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01394+0.72%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-0.33%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 07:00
Satirical Luigi Mangione Musical Featuring Sam Bankman-Fried Debuts In San Francisco

Satirical Luigi Mangione Musical Featuring Sam Bankman-Fried Debuts In San Francisco

A new musical about Luigi Mangione featuring disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried debuted in San Francisco this past weekend, less than one year after the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. SBF, Diddy & Luigi Characters Take Center Stage Directed by Nora Bradford, “Luigi: The Musical” bills itself as a “part comedy and part social commentary,” and largely follows the “bizarre reality” of Mangione’s life behind bars alongside fellow inmates Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York. “The show reimagines these infamous figures as stand-ins for three disillusioned pillars of American life: healthcare, Hollywood, and tech,” the production’s website states. Despite mixed reviews and claims that it may be “too soon” for a show on such hot-button subject matter, Bradford affirms that her musical “interrogates” violence as opposed to glorifying it. “Luigi: The Musical uses comedy to bring deeper questions to the surface,” says Bradford. “Why did this case garner the reaction that it did? And what happens when people stop trusting their institutions?” Where Is Sam Bankman-Fried Now? Despite Bankman-Fried being listed as an inmate at MDC, federal prison records show that the former “king of crypto” has been housed at Terminal Island FCI in his home state of California since late April. The crypto con man’s transfer from MDC to the prison that once held notorious prisoners, including cult leader Charles Manson, crime boss Al Capone, and former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani, came just one month after he gave a high‑profile interview behind bars to media personality Tucker Carlson. Bankman-Fried was convicted on multiple fraud charges in November 2023 for the dramatic crash of FTX after a month-long trial that saw numerous associates of the former crypto kingpin testify against him. “He knew it was wrong,” Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said during Bankman-Fried’s sentencing in March 2024. “He knew it was criminal. He regrets making a bad bet against the likelihood of getting caught—he’s not going to admit a thing.” It is unclear whether Terminal Island FCI will be Bankman-Fried’s final prison as he serves his 25-year sentence behind bars. Performances of Luigi: The Musical run through July 13.
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0.00000000000011-45.00%
Milady Cult
CULT$0.0004748-1.65%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000933-3.81%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000654-0.30%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-0.33%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 06:17
Bitcoin Knots Now Powers 12% of the Network in Defiant Push Against Core

Bitcoin Knots Now Powers 12% of the Network in Defiant Push Against Core

Recent data shows that Bitcoin Knots now powers more than 12% of the 21,908 public Bitcoin nodes. The growing preference for Knots stems largely from debates surrounding Bitcoin Core’s development, particularly proposed adjustments to the OP_RETURN function and its data capacity. 12% and Climbing Data from Coin Dance shows a steady rise in Bitcoin Knots […]
Core DAO
CORE$0.5-3.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365+9.44%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0064-0.77%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03362-1.34%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 06:05
Coinbase slammed for backing US Army parade

Coinbase slammed for backing US Army parade

US President Donald Trump promoted a 250th anniversary celebration of the Army that coincided with his birthday, leading to a sharp divide in how many Americans spent June 14.
ARMY
ARMY$0.0216+6.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.662-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 04:58
Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion Inflow

Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion Inflow

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) notched an impressive $1.39 billion in net inflows, while ether ETFs booked $528.12 million, marking their fifth consecutive green week and third-highest weekly inflow since launch. Bitcoin ETFs Post $1.39 Billion Weekly Inflow As Ether ETFs Record Third-Highest Ever Weekly Gain Investor appetite for crypto exposure via ETFs surged last week, […]
LayerNet
NET$0.0001359+0.51%
Everscale
EVER$0.01088-3.88%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000002095-49.05%
Octavia
VIA$0.0209+0.48%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 04:46
Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

U.S. stocks bounced back into positive territory as crude prices plunged more than 4% in the past 24 hours and have now slid 8.74% since June 12. Analysts at Deutsche Bank note that oil’s trajectory could oscillate unpredictably in the months ahead. $76 to $70: Crude Collapses as Nuclear Talks Stall While much attention remains […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365+9.44%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05671+1.26%
Digital Oil Memecoin
OIL$0.000284-23.40%
U Coin
U$0.01219-6.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0064-0.77%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 03:30
Coinbase Sponsorship of Trump’s Army Parade Triggers Nationwide Backlash and Sell-Offs

Coinbase Sponsorship of Trump’s Army Parade Triggers Nationwide Backlash and Sell-Offs

Crypto exchange Coinbase is facing backlash for sponsoring U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 14. Coinbase Sponsorship Sparks Military Controversy Social media was flooded with videos and images of Coinbase’s sponsorship at the event , which was intended to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday. US Army, sponsored by Coinbase pic.twitter.com/c3KtJNFQdQ — Luke Metro (@luke_metro) June 15, 2025 Longtime Coinbase customer Adam Cochran took to X on Monday to share that he would be selling his positions in the crypto company, calling the organization’s decision to back the event “gross” and “bad marketing” for mainstream digital asset adoption stateside. “It’s time for me to vote with my wallet and use alternatives that either align with my values or that can actually keep their ‘credibly neutral’ stance, instead of only applying it conveniently,” Cochran wrote. “If you told me a few years ago Coinbase would be a sponsor to a U.S. military parade I’d think you were insane,” another X user wrote. America250, the organization behind this past weekend’s event, confirmed the Brian Armstrong-led crypto exchange as one of its high-profile sponsors in a June 9 press release. Additional sponsors of the parade included military giant Lockheed Martin, defense company Palantir, and shipping organization FedEx. Protests Erupt Amid Military Parade Trump largely used his remarks at the event to laud the U.S. military, calling it the “greatest, fiercest, and bravest fighting force” globally. “Every other country celebrates their victories,” Trump told attendees. “It’s about time America did too.” However, not everyone was as receptive to Trump’s militaristic grandstanding, with “No King” protests breaking out nationwide in opposition to the opulent parade. Today, I stand with the millions of Americans making clear this country doesn't belong to a king. It’s a democracy, and it belongs to the people. https://t.co/c3BlFb9dCe — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 14, 2025 “Today, I stand with the millions of Americans making clear this country doesn’t belong to a king,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said in a June 14 statement. “It’s a democracy, and it belongs to the people.”
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020357+6.74%
CROAK
C$0.00007846-0.55%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0216+6.93%
DAR Open Network
D$0.0301-1.27%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000933-3.81%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 02:24

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine