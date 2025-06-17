2025-07-01 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Justin Sun: TRON MicroStrategy (SRM)'s transaction volume today exceeds Alibaba and Tencent

Justin Sun: TRON MicroStrategy (SRM)'s transaction volume today exceeds Alibaba and Tencent

PANews reported on June 17 that Justin Sun posted on the X platform that the transaction volume of Tron MicroStrategy (SRM) today has exceeded Alibaba (US$1.19 billion) and Tencent (US$700
SUN
SUN$0.017309+6.49%
Serum
SRM$0.01144-1.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 17:39
UK-listed Vinanz completes £3.58 million funding round to expand its Bitcoin holdings and mining operations

UK-listed Vinanz completes £3.58 million funding round to expand its Bitcoin holdings and mining operations

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cryptonews, UK-listed Bitcoin mining company Vinanz raised 3.58 million pounds from investors, of which 3.03 million pounds were raised through retail investment
Share
PANews2025/06/17 17:36
JPMorgan Files For “JPMD” Trademark, Fueling Stablecoin Speculation

JPMorgan Files For “JPMD” Trademark, Fueling Stablecoin Speculation

JPMorgan Chase has filed a new trademark application in the US for “JPMD,” igniting speculation that the bank might soon launch a stablecoin. The application was filed with the US
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05675+1.59%
SOON
SOON$0.2264-1.52%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000002095-50.47%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/17 17:25
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $412 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 6 consecutive days

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $412 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 6 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 16, Eastern Time) was US$434 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000002-71.83%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001359+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 17:22
SlowMist: Potential suspicious activity related to Meta Pool has been detected

SlowMist: Potential suspicious activity related to Meta Pool has been detected

PANews reported on June 17 that SlowMist issued a security alert: Potential suspicious activities related to Meta Pool have been detected. The root cause is that the _deposit function has
The Root Network
ROOT$0.004055-7.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 17:14
H100 Group receives 144.8 Bitcoin in convertible loan deal

H100 Group receives 144.8 Bitcoin in convertible loan deal

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced on Monday that it had received 144.8 bitcoins through a convertible loan
Share
PANews2025/06/17 17:05
Bank of America lists Bitcoin as one of the most disruptive innovations of the millennium

Bank of America lists Bitcoin as one of the most disruptive innovations of the millennium

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, the global research department of Bank of America released a report that included Bitcoin in the list of the most disruptive
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020345+6.59%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05675+1.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 17:03
Digital asset bank Sygnum introduces former executives from UBS, Vodafone and Swiss Re to its board of directors

Digital asset bank Sygnum introduces former executives from UBS, Vodafone and Swiss Re to its board of directors

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, digital asset bank Sygnum announced the expansion of its board of directors, adding three new members. Pia Tischhauser, a member of
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020345+6.59%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05675+1.59%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00374-4.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 17:03
Bitcoin ignited, Ethereum exploded: Will this altcoin ignite crypto’s next craze?

Bitcoin ignited, Ethereum exploded: Will this altcoin ignite crypto’s next craze?

As Bitcoin stabilizes and Ethereum matures, early-stage protocols like Neo Pepe are emerging as crypto’s next breakout bets. #partnercontent
Wink
LIKE$0.011046-4.26%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000654-0.30%
NEO
NEO$5.307-2.44%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000939-3.09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/17 17:02
L1 blockchain project Defx completes $2.5 million seed round, with Pantera Capital and others participating

L1 blockchain project Defx completes $2.5 million seed round, with Pantera Capital and others participating

PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, Defx, a privacy-focused transaction-specific L1 blockchain project, completed a US$2.5 million seed round of financing. Pantera Capital, CMT Digital, gumi
L1
L1$0.0107-1.65%
SEED
SEED$0.001862-3.12%
DeFinity Markets
DEFX$0.02795-2.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 17:01

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine