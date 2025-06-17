MEXC Exchange
Justin Sun: TRON MicroStrategy (SRM)'s transaction volume today exceeds Alibaba and Tencent
PANews reported on June 17 that Justin Sun posted on the X platform that the transaction volume of Tron MicroStrategy (SRM) today has exceeded Alibaba (US$1.19 billion) and Tencent (US$700
PANews
2025/06/17 17:39
UK-listed Vinanz completes £3.58 million funding round to expand its Bitcoin holdings and mining operations
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cryptonews, UK-listed Bitcoin mining company Vinanz raised 3.58 million pounds from investors, of which 3.03 million pounds were raised through retail investment
PANews
2025/06/17 17:36
JPMorgan Files For “JPMD” Trademark, Fueling Stablecoin Speculation
JPMorgan Chase has filed a new trademark application in the US for “JPMD,” igniting speculation that the bank might soon launch a stablecoin. The application was filed with the US
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/17 17:25
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $412 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 6 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 16, Eastern Time) was US$434 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/17 17:22
SlowMist: Potential suspicious activity related to Meta Pool has been detected
PANews reported on June 17 that SlowMist issued a security alert: Potential suspicious activities related to Meta Pool have been detected. The root cause is that the _deposit function has
PANews
2025/06/17 17:14
H100 Group receives 144.8 Bitcoin in convertible loan deal
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced on Monday that it had received 144.8 bitcoins through a convertible loan
PANews
2025/06/17 17:05
Bank of America lists Bitcoin as one of the most disruptive innovations of the millennium
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, the global research department of Bank of America released a report that included Bitcoin in the list of the most disruptive
PANews
2025/06/17 17:03
Digital asset bank Sygnum introduces former executives from UBS, Vodafone and Swiss Re to its board of directors
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, digital asset bank Sygnum announced the expansion of its board of directors, adding three new members. Pia Tischhauser, a member of
PANews
2025/06/17 17:03
Bitcoin ignited, Ethereum exploded: Will this altcoin ignite crypto’s next craze?
As Bitcoin stabilizes and Ethereum matures, early-stage protocols like Neo Pepe are emerging as crypto’s next breakout bets. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:02
L1 blockchain project Defx completes $2.5 million seed round, with Pantera Capital and others participating
PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, Defx, a privacy-focused transaction-specific L1 blockchain project, completed a US$2.5 million seed round of financing. Pantera Capital, CMT Digital, gumi
PANews
2025/06/17 17:01
