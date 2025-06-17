2025-07-01 Tuesday

Galaxy and Liquid Collective partner to provide Ethereum liquidity staking services to institutions

PANews reported on June 17 that Galaxy Digital and Liquid Collective have reached a cooperation agreement to provide Ethereum liquidity staking services to institutional investors. According to the agreement, Galaxy
2025/06/17
Did Barron Trump Really Pocket $40M from His Dad’s Crypto Scheme?

Barron Trump may have secured one of the most profitable windfalls among presidential relatives, thanks to his father’s crypto venture. Key Takeaways: Barron Trump may have earned up to $40 million from World Liberty Financial. He was named a cofounder and “Web3 ambassador” alongside his brothers in the venture. Trump acknowledged his son’s crypto knowledge, calling him more informed than himself. Nine months after Donald Trump entered the crypto arena with the launch of World Liberty Financial, his 19-year-old son Barron is reportedly sitting on a fortune. According to financial disclosures and estimates by Forbes , Barron may have earned up to $40 million from the venture, placing him well ahead of his older siblings in terms of early wealth accumulation. After taxes, his net gain is believed to hover around $25 million. Trump Admits Barron Knows More About Crypto Than He Does Trump first teased Barron’s crypto curiosity in September 2024, calling him “a young guy, but he knows it” and admitting he himself barely understood the basics of digital wallets. That same month, World Liberty Financial launched with a “gold paper” — a Trump-branded version of a white paper, naming Barron, Don Jr., and Eric Trump as “Web3 ambassadors” and cofounders. Exactly how much the Trump children stood to gain remained unclear until last week, when the former president disclosed his stake: 52.5% personally, with an additional 22.5% split among unnamed family members. If divided equally among the three sons, that would mean a 7.5% share each, the same percentage they reportedly held in the now-defunct Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. World Liberty Financial has sold over $550 million worth of tokens to date, with roughly $520 million distributed to stakeholders. That suggests each Trump son may have received around $39 million, though a partial sale of the venture in early 2025 could have changed those figures. Pres. Trump raked in $57.7M from the crypto scheme he and his sons helped launch. WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF CRONY CAPITALISM. pic.twitter.com/refkdV1Xmw — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) June 15, 2025 The sale’s timing fell outside the disclosure window, and neither the Trump Organization nor the crypto venture has responded to requests for clarification. Barron’s rise as a crypto figurehead marks a notable shift from his previously private profile. He was just nine when Trump launched his first presidential campaign. Since then, Barron has remained largely out of the spotlight, attending elite private schools in Washington and Florida before enrolling at NYU’s Stern School of Business in fall 2024. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.
2025/06/17
DWF Labs partner Lingling’s Telegram account was hacked

PANews reported on June 17 that DWF Labs officially announced that the Telegram account of its partner Lingling has been stolen. Please do not interact, send funds or share any
2025/06/17
iPower Inc., a publicly traded company, announces a strategic shift toward crypto-finance and blockchain infrastructure services

PANews June 17 news, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed e-commerce and supply chain platform iPower Inc. announced that the board of directors approved a major strategic transformation and will be reorganized
2025/06/17
RWA backing: How do issuers ensure 1:1 peg with tokenized assets?

The question of RWA backing is not primarily a technology question but is instead a subject to other considerations, industry executives say.
2025/06/17
Mark Cuban believes Trump's phone may feature cryptocurrency fees as a profit model

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Business Insider, billionaire Mark Cuban speculated on social media that the Trump family's newly released T1 phone may have a built-in crypto
2025/06/17
Thailand approves five year crypto tax exemption

Thailand’s approved crypto income tax waiver only applies to crypto sales made through licensed crypto asset service providers from 2025 to late 2029.
2025/06/17
NBA Player Tristan Thompson Joins DeSci Project AxonDAO as Board Member and Partner

PANews reported on June 17 that NBA player Tristan Thompson has joined the DeSci project AxonDAO as a board member and partner, according to The Block. AxonDAO is a blockchain-based
2025/06/17
Web3-driven AI company PublicAI raises $10 million in two rounds of funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Web3-driven artificial intelligence company PublicAI announced the completion of $10 million in financing (including $2 million in seed round financing
2025/06/17
Government and Business Jointly Promote BTC Fever, SIX MINING Easily Enjoys Institutional Dividends

With the strong debut of American Bitcoin (ABTC) under the joint efforts of the government and business, showing a grand strategy of holding Bitcoin for the long term, the market’s interest in crypto mining has once again heated up. ABTC’s approach – running 60,000 mining machines through the Hut 8 facility and storing Bitcoin in Coinbase Custody – shows that large-scale cloud mining is becoming a key tool for the accumulation of a new generation of capital. At the same time, SIX MINING is using the same forward-looking model to provide global investors with the opportunity to directly participate in the appreciation of computing power without having to build their own mines. Unlike traditional mining, SIX MINING allows users to obtain mining income every day, truly realizing “light assets, heavy returns”. In the context of institutional entry, joining SIX MINING is no longer just an investment, but a step at the forefront of future financial trends. How to Join SIX MINING to Earn Passive Income? Click to register now ( register to get a $12 bonus ) Purchase a contract (Choose a contract plan that suits you) SIX MINING offers a variety of efficient mining contract solutions: flexible contract options tailored to your personal budget . Wait for earnings (earnings are settled every 24 hours) Withdraw earnings (earnings can be withdrawn after settlement, and can be withdrawn at any time after the principal is automatically returned upon contract expiration) Advantages of SIX MINING Signup Bonus: Once you create an account, you will receive a $12 bonus. Multiple options: The platform supports settlement of income in 9 popular currencies including BTC, SOL, USDT, etc. Fund security: SIX MINING adopts a bank-level fund supervision and protection system to ensure the security of all user funds. Highly flexible: You can increase or decrease the rented computing power at any time according to your needs and flexibly adjust your mining strategy. Affiliate Program: This program allows you to earn up to 4.5% referral bonus. Easy to manage: Users do not need to worry about the maintenance and management of mining machines, and can obtain income by purchasing contracts. Professional Support: SIX MINING platform provides 24/7 online customer service to help you solve any problems. Sustainable contracts: The contracts offered by SIX MINING are not only simple but also diverse, as they provide a variety of options to meet your investment needs. They provide a stable, risk-free fixed income. SIX MINING Mobile Application? Friendly app with a simple registration process Easy-to-navigate interface suitable for beginners Easily access and manage accounts anytime, anywhere Wide accessibility with Android and iOS options Recap Whether you are a novice in the crypto space or an old player seeking stable returns, SIX MINING opens the door to Bitcoin wealth for you. In an era when political and business giants are entering the market, seizing the opportunity and choosing a reliable platform is the key step towards financial freedom. Join SIX MINING now and start your daily income journey easily!
2025/06/17

