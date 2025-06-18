MEXC Exchange
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.6287 million
PANews reported on June 18 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/18 16:33
Zhou Xiaochuan: US dollar stablecoin may boost dollarization
PANews reported on June 18 that Zhou Xiaochuan, former governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the US dollar stablecoin may have an
PANews
2025/06/18 16:29
Anora launches OnlyStans Studio, an AI virtual influencer studio based on Spectral Lux framework
PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, AI virtual influencer Anora announced the official launch of the AI agent influencer studio OnlyStans Studio, which supports users to
PANews
2025/06/18 16:25
China Securities Regulatory Commission allows qualified foreign investors to participate in ETF options trading from October 9
PANews reported on June 18 that the China Securities Regulatory Commission recently issued an announcement stating that after consulting with the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of
PANews
2025/06/18 16:21
Nobitex: Will fully cover potential user losses through insurance funds and internal reserves
PANews reported on June 18 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued a statement saying that it discovered that some of its infrastructure had been accessed without authorization on June 18,
PANews
2025/06/18 16:09
Iranian exchange Nobitex loses a total of about $81.7 million on Tron, EVM, and BTC chains
PANews reported on June 18 that according to the SlowMist team, the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex detected signs of unauthorized access to some of its information infrastructure and hot wallets.
PANews
2025/06/18 16:05
Crypto ATMs banned in Washington’s Spokane city as scam losses mount
Crypto ATM operators in Washington’s Spokane City have been ordered to remove their kiosks within 60 days following a citywide ban. The decision was enacted following a unanimous vote during the Spokane City Council’s legislative session on June 17, making…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 16:04
Base game startup Uptopia completes $4 million financing, led by Pantera Capital
PANews reported on June 18 that Uptopia, the Base chain ecosystem game startup platform, announced the completion of a $4 million financing round, led by Pantera Capital, with participation from
PANews
2025/06/18 15:38
JPMorgan to pilot JPMD deposit token on Base blockchain
JPMorgan is set to test a new digital deposit token, JPMD, on Coinbase’s Base blockchain, a move that expands the bank’s blockchain footprint beyond internal systems. As reported by Bloomberg on June 17, the pilot will see a fixed amount…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 15:35
JD.com to support stablecoin shopping by launching its own HKD-backed stablecoins
Hong Kong-based e-commerce firm JD.com plans to issue its own stablecoin backed by the Hong Kong dollar by the end of 2025 and potentially support other stablecoins. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, the e-CEO of JD CoinChain Technology Liu…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 15:34
