2025-07-01 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Shanghai’s new e-CNY hub marks China’s subtle play for global monetary influence

Shanghai’s new e-CNY operations center is China’s answer to the stablecoin-led disruption of cross-border finance, signaling that the digital yuan isn’t just for domestic trials anymore, but for an open audition on the global economic stage. On June 18, People’s…
Crypto.news2025/06/18 22:54
Senate passes GENIUS stablecoin bill amid concerns over systemic risk

The US Senate voted to pass the GENIUS Act, a bill regulating stablecoins, but observers believe lawmakers may have ignored stability concerns in Treasury markets.
PANews2025/06/18 22:49
US Senate Banking Committee is working on principles for its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act

PANews June 18 news, according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is developing the principles of its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act -
PANews2025/06/18 22:48
Trump: Iran has contacted us, but it's too late

PANews June 18 news, according to Jinshi, US President Trump revealed today that Iran has contacted the United States. He said that Iran is facing many difficulties and Iran hopes
PANews2025/06/18 22:46
Blockchain project TAC raises $11.5 million in two rounds of funding, with investors including Hack VC

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Decrypt, the blockchain project TAC announced that it had raised a total of $11.5 million in seed and strategic rounds of financing,
PANews2025/06/18 22:38
Why are Bitcoin and crypto prices down today?

Geopolitical tensions are weighing on crypto markets, and there are risks of further declines.
Crypto.news2025/06/18 22:38
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,957 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 7,430 ETH

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,957 BTC (worth $205.89 million) today. Among them, iShares (BlackRock) had a
PANews2025/06/18 22:35
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by 7.6539 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 33 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 18 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it purchased 7.6539 bitcoins for 600,000 pounds
PANews2025/06/18 22:34
IDF says Iran has launched more than 400 ballistic missiles at Israel

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, the Israeli military said that since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict on the 13th, Iran has launched more than 400
PANews2025/06/18 22:26
Canaccord: Compliant stablecoins will become the “money layer of the internet”

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CoinDesk, Canaccord Genuity pointed out in a research report released on June 18 that with the passage of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act
PANews2025/06/18 22:21

Trending News

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine

Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M