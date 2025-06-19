MEXC Exchange
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack
Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
PANews
2025/06/19 11:27
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
PANews
2025/06/19 11:22
Sahara AI officially published a post titled “The ticker is $SAHARA”, possibly hinting at the upcoming TGE
According to PANews on June 19, the official account of Sahara AI posted on the social platform today that "The ticker is $SAHARA", and Sahara AI may have entered the
PANews
2025/06/19 11:13
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows
PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
PANews
2025/06/19 11:05
The general decline in the crypto market narrowed, while AI and DeFi sectors rose against the trend
PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued to pull back against the backdrop of easing tensions in the Middle East, but the decline
PANews
2025/06/19 11:03
‘Stablecoin summer’ as Coinbase, Circle surge on stablecoin bill
Crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says Coinbase’s stock surge indicates that “Wall Street wants Bitcoin and crypto assets.”
PANews
2025/06/19 10:41
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
PANews
2025/06/19 10:39
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
PANews
2025/06/19 10:38
LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury
PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
PANews
2025/06/19 10:31
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged
Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL), saw slight movements on Wednesday as the crypto market stayed resilient following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to leave rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 10:26
