Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments
Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
$0.02382
-0.70%
HOUSE
$0.020967
+3.49%
FREE
$0.00007378
+0.04%
PANews
2025/06/19 14:10
Abracadabra attacker transfers 3,000 ETH to Tornado Cash
PANews reported on June 19 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the hacker address that attacked abracadabra.money in March this year transferred 3,000 ETH (about 7.5 million US dollars) to Tornado
ETH
$2,422.41
-0.80%
PANews
2025/06/19 13:56
Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA): The main targets of Iran's attack on Thursday morning were the Israel Defense Forces Command and
PANews
2025/06/19 13:29
Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation
PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
WALLET
$0.01392
+0.36%
SAFE
$0.3878
-3.17%
SMART
$0.004629
-2.19%
PANews
2025/06/19 13:25
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
PANews
2025/06/19 13:04
Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)
Author: Fan Jia: PhD student in the Department of Media and Communication at City University of Hong Kong, Eurybia Research Fellow Preface In March 2025 , with the support of
DAO
$0.1208
-2.73%
CITY
$0.8236
-4.66%
PART
$0.1552
+3.67%
PANews
2025/06/19 13:00
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”
PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SOL
$147.2
-3.04%
U
$0.0122
-6.08%
FORM
$2.9623
+1.10%
F
$0.008807
-0.17%
PANews
2025/06/19 12:53
Over $90M stolen from Iran’s Nobitex exchange burnt by pro-Israel hacker group
After breaching Iran’s largest crypto exchange, the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande claimed to have destroyed more than $90 million in digital assets taken from Nobitex’s wallets. In a June 18 update via X, the group said it had burned…
MORE
$0.02387
+9.89%
PRO
$0.8022
-1.81%
VIA
$0.0209
+0.48%
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 12:49
Circle stock surges 34% to $200 record high after GENIUS Act passage, now up 500% from IPO
Circle’s stock surged 34% on June 18 to close at $199.59 after the GENIUS Act cleared the Senate. According to Yahoo Finance data, the stock briefly touched an all-time high of $200.90 before closing at $199.59. The move marked a…
ACT
$0.03876
-1.77%
MOVE
$0.1769
+3.02%
SENATE
$0.00586
-12.53%
NOW
$0.00639
-1.38%
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 12:49
The largest attack in 48 hours, the Israeli army said Iran launched more than 20 missiles at Israel
PANews reported on June 19 that early in the morning of June 19, local time, the Israeli Home Guard Command announced that it had detected missiles being fired from Iran
MORE
$0.02387
+9.89%
ARMY
$0.0216
+6.93%
PANews
2025/06/19 12:35
