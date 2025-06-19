MEXC Exchange
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token
Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
TOKEN
$0.01255
-2.41%
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:29
Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history
For the first time in Bitcoin’s history, the amount of BTC held dormant for a decade or more is now growing faster than the network is producing new coins. This shift, which began shortly after the April 2024 halving, marks…
BTC
$105,870.51
-0.99%
MORE
$0.02387
+9.89%
NOW
$0.00639
-1.23%
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:22
Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk
PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
PRO
$0.8021
-1.72%
PANews
2025/06/19 15:15
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain
Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
PENGU
$0.014513
+7.90%
TON
$2.793
-4.02%
NFT
$0.0000004379
+0.09%
WIN
$0.00004784
-1.32%
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:12
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US
The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
CYBER
$1.1827
-3.11%
MORE
$0.02387
+9.89%
Incrypted
2025/06/19 15:11
GENIUS Act could boost LINK usage, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov says
Chainlink (LINK) CEO Sergey Nazarov said that the recently approved stablecoin regulation, the so-called GENIUS Act in the US will kick off a wave of new stablecoins and LINK could benefit from it.
ACT
$0.03876
-1.74%
LINK
$13
-1.96%
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 15:09
Crypto giants reshaping global Finance in 2025: Chainlink, Stellar, Neo Pepe Coin
Chainlink, Stellar, and Neo Pepe Coin are reshaping global finance in 2025 through DeFi infrastructure, cross-border payments, and decentralized community-driven innovation. #partnercontent
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000502
--%
NEO
$5.308
-2.26%
DEFI
$0.00231
+3.21%
PEPE
$0.00000941
-2.88%
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:08
Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets
Author: Liz Editor: Sherry background In the previous issue of Web3 Security Beginners’ Guide to Avoiding Pitfalls, we talked about clipboard security. Recently, a victim contacted the SlowMist security team,
PANews
2025/06/19 15:00
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel
PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran on the 19th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on
PANews
2025/06/19 14:59
Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange
Iran’s central bank has reportedly ordered all domestic crypto exchanges to restrict their operating hours, following a cyberattack that drained over $90m from the country’s largest crypto trading platform. The new rule, which limits trading to between 10am and 8pm, appears to be a direct response to the hack on Nobitex , the Tehran-based exchange that processes the bulk of Iran’s crypto transactions. This move is aimed at tightening oversight and reducing the likelihood of future incidents, especially during off-hours when cybersecurity response times are slower. The pro-Israel hacking group Gonjeshke Darande, or Predatory Sparrow, claimed responsibility for the breach. In an X post, the group said it had infiltrated Nobitex’s infrastructure and promised to release its source code and internal data. A day earlier, the same group said it had targeted state-owned Bank Sepah. 🚨⚠️ Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex hacked for over $90 million by pro-Israel group This morning, Nobitex — Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange — suffered a significant hack. Elliptic has identified over $90 million in cryptoassets moved from Nobitex wallets to addresses… pic.twitter.com/or2bdcELuU — Elliptic (@elliptic) June 18, 2025 Experts See Political Message in Nobitex Hack Cybersecurity firms say the stolen funds were not moved for profit. Instead, the attackers “burned” the crypto by sending it to wallet addresses with no known private keys, effectively destroying the assets. Several of those wallet addresses included slurs against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Analysts say this suggests the hack was politically motivated, not financially. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic confirmed that more than $90m had been siphoned from Nobitex and traced to these burner wallets. Chainalysis added that the incident fits a pattern of cyberattacks coinciding with spikes in tensions between Israel and Iran. Hack Spurs Iran to Clamp Down on Crypto Sector Key to Bypassing Sanctions Predatory Sparrow has launched similar cyber operations against Iranian infrastructure in the past. Israeli media widely believe the group is linked to Israel’s military or intelligence agencies. However, there has been no official confirmation of its affiliations. The fallout from the hack has cast a spotlight on Iran’s dependence on crypto as a tool to skirt international sanctions. Exchanges like Nobitex let users trade outside the global banking system. As a result, they have become essential for countries facing sanctions. However, this also makes them highly vulnerable in today’s tense geopolitical climate. By limiting crypto trading to daytime hours, Iranian authorities aim to tighten control over the sector. This sector has become increasingly vital to the country’s financial survival. However, the curfew is unlikely to fully prevent future cyberattacks. Still, it signals a growing sense of urgency as Tehran scrambles to protect its fragile digital economy.
COM
$0.020342
+6.56%
CYBER
$1.1827
-3.11%
MORE
$0.02387
+9.89%
TRADE
$0.12466
+1.97%
BANK
$0.05679
+1.61%
CryptoNews
2025/06/19 14:51
