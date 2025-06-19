MEXC Exchange
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges to prevent capital outflows
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News, Iran has imposed a curfew on cryptocurrency exchanges after the Nobitex exchange was hacked to prevent capital outflows and strengthen
PANews
2025/06/19 19:33
Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered
PANews June 19 news, according to Cointelegraph, Russian Finance Ministry official Ivan Chebeskov revealed that although cryptocurrency mining regulations have been issued by the end of 2024, 70% of mining
PANews
2025/06/19 19:18
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws
Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
PANews
2025/06/19 19:17
Trump's mobile phone business: money-making, controversy, and political-business ties
Author: Ethan, Odaily Planet Daily On June 16, 2025, US President Trump officially announced the launch of his mobile communications brand Trump Mobile, and simultaneously announced its first smartphone T1
PANews
2025/06/19 19:00
Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit
The legal battle lawsuit against the memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is heating up, and the firm is gearing up to fight. According to recent reports, Pump.fun’s parent company, Baton Corporation, has hired several high-profile attorneys to bolster its defense in its…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 18:49
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?
XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/19 18:43
US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds.
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 18:42
MIM hacker launders $7.5m worth of stolen funds through Tornado Cash
On-chain data reveals that the attacker behind the Magic Internet Money or MIM hack in March 2025 recently sent through $7.5m worth of stolen funds into crypto mixer platform Tornado Cash. According to on-chain data from blockchain security firm CertiK,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 18:38
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
PANews
2025/06/19 18:32
The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?
Author: Duo Nine Compiled by: Tim, PANews The stablecoin market is changing, and USDT and USDC will not return the profits they generate to users, but will keep them for
PANews
2025/06/19 18:24
