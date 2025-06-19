2025-07-01 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684-2.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:09
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.16436-5.38%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000933-3.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain

DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain

PANews reported on June 19 that according to an announcement by Sonic Labs, DeFi aggregator 1inch has officially integrated the Sonic chain. Users can now directly access the Sonic network
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641-0.92%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19176-1.93%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002326+3.93%
1INCH
1INCH$0.1692-4.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:03
There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know

There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know

Crypto crime isn’t all FTX and fraud. Jennie Levin helps unpack the deeper, more technical threats facing blockchain today, including why regulators are still catching up.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02388+10.09%
Threshold
T$0.01601-4.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002675-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:01
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000502--%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02313-6.84%
Raydium
RAY$2.045-1.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255-2.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:54
Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02388+10.09%
Propy
PRO$0.8021-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:46
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
Ethereum Classic
ETC$16.11-2.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:40
Telegram founder Pavel Durov gets relief from French judicial surveillance

Telegram founder Pavel Durov gets relief from French judicial surveillance

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Le Monde, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has been approved by the Paris Court of Appeal to leave France on a limited basis
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:34
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$105,887.49-0.96%
Ethereum
ETH$2,421.35-0.87%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001359+0.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:33

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine

Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M