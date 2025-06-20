MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-01 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
COM
$0.020345
+6.56%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 18:57
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property
Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
RWA
$0.00533
-6.55%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 18:32
World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’
World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition. According to an official statement on the World Chain site,…
APP
$0.0055
-13.82%
WALLET
$0.01395
+0.64%
ETH
$2,421.41
-0.79%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 18:29
Blockdaemon launches DeFi and staking service Earn Stack for institutions
PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, institutional blockchain infrastructure provider Blockdaemon announced the launch of its DeFi and equity staking service Earn Stack, which aims to provide institutions with
DEFI
$0.002306
+3.36%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000002095
-44.86%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 18:09
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
BTC
$105,925.31
-0.91%
STORM
$0.01656
-0.65%
SIGN
$0.06471
-3.57%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 18:02
SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing
Despite all the talk about cryptocurrency changing how we pay for things, most businesses still won’t touch digital money with a ten-foot pole. The reason is pretty obvious: crypto prices are all over the place. Bitcoin might be sitting at $60,000 in the morning, then drop to $55,000 by lunchtime. No shop owner wants to.. The post SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
T
$0.01602
-4.69%
TALK
$0.2806
-4.19%
DROP
$0.00000645
+21.01%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/06/20 17:53
Bank of England governor questions digital pound for consumers
PANews June 20 news, according to Bloomberg, recently, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the necessity of digital pounds for consumers at a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, saying that
BANK
$0.05679
+2.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 17:37
North Korean hackers target crypto industry workers with new information-stealing malware
PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, Cisco Talos released a report on Wednesday saying that the North Korean hacker group "Famous Chollima" recently launched a new type of phishing
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 17:24
Opinion: US politicians promoting meme coins and regulators abandoning crypto lawsuits have fueled crypto crime
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain security experts ZachXBT and Taylor Monahan pointed out that the promotion of meme coins by US politicians and the abandonment
MEME
$0.001507
-2.45%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 17:21
China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture
Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins. In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors…
ANT
$0.0651
-2.54%
RWA
$0.00533
-6.55%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 17:20
Trending News
More
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine
Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M