2025-07-01 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Uber is moving deeper into the AI services space, expanding its data labeling business just as some AI firms have begun to distance themselves from Scale AI following Meta’s $14.8 billion investment in the company. On June 20, Uber announced a major expansion of its AI data services unit, now branded as Uber AI Solutions. The company said it will offer its internal technology platforms to AI labs and enterprises looking to build and test large-scale models. This includes access to ready-made datasets, clickworker task networks, and tools for training AI agents. The move comes at a time when the AI labeling market is under pressure. Meta’s 49% stake in Scale AI has reportedly unsettled former partners like OpenAI and Google. Uber Eyes Enterprise AI Market With Global Data Workforce and New Tools Megha Yethadka, general manager of Uber AI Solutions, said the expansion builds on the company’s decade-long experience handling massive data operations. “We’re bringing together Uber’s platform, people, and AI systems to help other organizations build smarter AI more quickly,” she told Forbes. Uber AI Solutions first launched in November 2023 under the name Uber Scaled Solutions. It began by offering data annotation tools to train models for clients. The rebrand reflects the company’s broader focus on AI. $UBER is scaling up its AI data services with the global launch of Uber AI Solutions. It’s opening its internal tools and global talent network—used to train self-driving cars and Gen AI agents—to AI labs and enterprises in 30+ countries. pic.twitter.com/syA5ybutvG — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) June 20, 2025 Now active in more than 30 countries, Uber’s platform connects companies with a global pool of contractors. These clickworkers handle tasks like translation, coding, editing, and dataset labeling. According to Yethadka, there are “tens of thousands” of workers in the network, including subject matter experts across STEM, law, and finance. The top taskers spend around three to four hours daily on the platform, with pay ranging from $20 to $200 per hour, depending on the complexity of the assignment. How @Uber used LangGraph to build AI developer agents that generate thousands of daily code fixes and saved 21,000+ hours — serving an organization of 5,000 developers working with hundreds of millions of lines of code. Watch their full session here: https://t.co/3j6kntbHza pic.twitter.com/QrB7eyNUo6 — LangChain (@LangChainAI) June 10, 2025 “We do see an opportunity to build this into a meaningful business line for Uber,” said Yethadka. The company is also developing a user-facing software interface to simplify project setup. Clients will be able to describe their data needs in plain language, with the system automatically assigning tasks, setting workflows, and overseeing quality control. Among the tools now available are services for creating datasets involving video, audio, images, and text. Uber is also offering companies access to the same back-end infrastructure it uses to manage its own AI training efforts. Clients already working with Uber AI Solutions include autonomous vehicle firm Aurora and Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, which recently shifted away from gaming to focus on enterprise AI. The company did not disclose its total clickworker count, but said the workforce has doubled since the start of the year. With Meta’s partnership reshaping Scale’s client dynamics, Uber’s move comes at a moment of opportunity. Whether it becomes the next major destination for AI data services is still unclear. Uber Bets Big on Data Labeling as Meta-Scale Shakeup Sends Industry Scrambling Uber’s entry into the AI data labeling market couldn’t come at a more turbulent time. Meta’s $14.8 billion deal with Scale AI has sent shockwaves through the industry, with Scale CEO Alex Wang now joining Meta to lead its new Superintelligence Lab, directly challenging OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. The move has prompted clients to rethink their partnerships, with some, like OpenAI , already cutting ties with Scale, according to Bloomberg. As a result, the field is wide open. Smaller players like Mercor, Turing, and Invisible Technologies are racing to fill the vacuum, but Uber brings unique advantages such as scale and capital. Unlike VC-dependent startups, Uber already has a massive global contractor network, logistics infrastructure, and experience managing gig work, traits it now hopes to apply to high-skill data annotation. “More companies want neutral, independent vendors,” said Uber’s head of new AI initiatives, Yethadka. That neutrality, paired with Uber’s commitment to data privacy, may give it a shot at winning over companies spooked by Scale’s tighter integration with Meta. Still, competition will come down to talent. “Data labeling is trending toward more complex, skilled tasks,” said Mercor CEO Brendan Foody. Uber’s success will depend on whether it can build and maintain a reliable network of high-skill clickworkers. With Big Tech expected to spend over $300 billion on AI in 2025, Uber’s shift into this space is a strategic move and a sign that the battle for AI dominance is expanding far beyond just algorithms.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01463-2.14%
READY
READY$0.003058-0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020355+6.66%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005512-1.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.16508-4.88%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 06:26
Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

The consultation period comes as Thailand seeks to clarify regulations for the crypto industry.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-2.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 06:03
Analysts slap over 90% chance of approval on altcoin ETFs including XRP and Litecoin following SEC's engagement

Analysts slap over 90% chance of approval on altcoin ETFs including XRP and Litecoin following SEC's engagement

Altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) received a boost in approval odds on Friday from Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas, with most of them now having a 90% chance of approval.
XRP
XRP$2.1827+0.26%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641-0.92%
Catslap
SLAP$0.000525-2.05%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/21 06:00
Norway’s government explores crypto mining ban amid energy supply concerns

Norway’s government explores crypto mining ban amid energy supply concerns

A temporary ban could be imposed as early as autumn based on an investigation into crypto miners’ energy consumption.
Comedian
BAN$0.05395-7.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 04:46
Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter

Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter

Solana Foundation showcased the network's achievements in the past quarter, and its dominance in app revenue.
RWAX
APP$0.0055-13.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000393+9.77%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 03:58
Odds of SOL, LTC, XRP ETF approval stand at 95%: analysts

Odds of SOL, LTC, XRP ETF approval stand at 95%: analysts

The chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds for Solana, Litecoin and XRP in 2025 have increased to 95%, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Sayffart and Eric Balchunas say. Seyffart and Balchunas shared the new…
Solana
SOL$147.13-2.91%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000002034-60.42%
U Coin
U$0.01217-5.73%
XRP
XRP$2.1827+0.26%
Litecoin
LTC$84.41-0.56%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 03:26
US crypto ETF approval odds surge to ‘90% or higher’ — Bloomberg analysts

US crypto ETF approval odds surge to ‘90% or higher’ — Bloomberg analysts

The SEC likely views cryptocurrencies Litecoin, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano and others as “commodities.”
XRP
XRP$2.1827+0.26%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000114+11.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 03:25
Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

The latest reported “wrench attack,” in which criminals targeted individuals for their crypto holdings, occurred in the suburbs of Paris this week.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01393+0.43%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 03:19
KindlyMD, Nakamoto secure $51.5m more for Bitcoin push

KindlyMD, Nakamoto secure $51.5m more for Bitcoin push

Utah-based telehealth provider KindlyMD is now channeling millions into Bitcoin via its expected merger with Nakamoto. The latest $51.5 million PIPE round proves investors are all-in on the crypto pivot, even as skeptics question the long-term play. KindlyMD and Nakamoto…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02408+11.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641-0.92%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442+0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03364-1.00%
Octavia
VIA$0.0209+0.48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 03:11
BOE Governor’s Skepticism Threatens Digital Pound Timeline Amid Global CBDC Race

BOE Governor’s Skepticism Threatens Digital Pound Timeline Amid Global CBDC Race

Key Takeaways: BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said he is not convinced of the need for a retail digital pound. Bailey affirmed progress on a wholesale CBDC for institutional use. Bailey also questioned whether the tight regulation of banks has increased systemic risk elsewhere. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey raised fresh doubts about the need for a digital pound, according to a report published on June 20. Speaking at a conference in Kyiv, Bailey said he was not yet persuaded that central banks should issue new forms of money for consumers. Bailey Casts Doubt on Digital Pound for Public “I start with the presumption that there should be benefit here—it seems like a failure of imagination if we think otherwise,” said Bailey. “That said, I remain to be convinced that we need to create new forms of money—such as Central Bank Retail Digital Currency—to achieve this.” The comments come as the UK central bank continues to evaluate the design of a retail-focused digital currency. Alongside the Treasury, it has not yet committed to a full rollout. While officials have said any digital pound would not replace cash or include programmable controls over user spending, the project has attracted scrutiny from lawmakers and privacy advocates. More than 50,000 responses were submitted to a public consultation on the digital pound. Concerns have also come from commercial banks, which warned that state-backed currencies could trigger deposit flight during periods of financial stress. Bailey reaffirmed that work on a wholesale central bank digital currency for use between financial institutions is progressing. However, he indicated that consumer-facing issuance remains under review. The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 6-3 to keep interest rates at 4.25% Find out more: https://t.co/rcGJUYFkWZ pic.twitter.com/VkO9vZyjgS — Bank of England (@bankofengland) June 19, 2025 CBDC Debates in Global Finance In the same speech, Bailey questioned the broader structure of financial regulation, suggesting that over-regulating banks may have shifted risk toward non-bank financial institutions. “Whether we have over-protected the banking system via excessive regulation, and in so doing pushed more risk into non-banks which would be more safely housed in banks,” he said. “Put another way, have we increased overall financial stability risk by raising the bar too high in banks?,” Bailey saids. “It’s a fair enough question, but intrinsically hard to answer.” Other central banks have already advanced their digital currency programs. The European Central Bank is developing a digital euro prototype, and China has extended trials of its e-CNY across multiple provinces. Central banks are assessing how to address changes in payment behavior, the growing role of private tokenized assets, and operational questions about state-backed money. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the difference between a wholesale and retail CBDC? A wholesale CBDC is used for transactions between financial institutions, while a retail CBDC would be accessible to the public for everyday use. Bailey supports the former but remains cautious on the latter. How might this impact the timeline for digital pound development? Bailey’s skepticism could delay any decision on consumer rollout, keeping the UK behind other jurisdictions already piloting or launching retail digital currencies. What specific use cases are being considered for a retail digital pound? Potential applications include faster peer-to-peer payments, online retail transactions, and integration with emerging smart contract systems. However, no final decision has been made on its operational scope.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020355+6.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02408+11.32%
SphereX
HERE$0.00052--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0567+2.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001744-3.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:05

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine

Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M