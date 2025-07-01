MEXC Exchange
Connecticut Governor Signs Bitcoin Reserve Ban Bill HB7082
PANews reported on July 1 that Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut, officially signed the HB7082 bill, writing the Bitcoin reserve ban into law. The bill prohibits state and local governments
PANews
2025/07/01 10:13
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in July
In July, the Web3 world continued to heat up, and the macro and blockchain circles converged to form the key rhythm of the market: ?The world's major central bank governors
PANews
2025/07/01 10:12
Aptos on-chain RWA exceeds $540 million, becoming one of the top three blockchain platforms in the RWA field
PANews reported on July 1 that Aptos officially announced that the total amount of RWA on its chain has exceeded 540 million US dollars, making it one of the top
PANews
2025/07/01 10:03
Qitian Technology: No plans to apply for the first batch of stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 1 that according to 10jqka, the secretary of the chairman of the listed technology company Qi Tian Technology said in response to whether the company plans
PANews
2025/07/01 09:59
Circle seeks to launch national trust bank amid JPMorgan's bearish price target
Circle (CRCL) closed at $181 on Monday following an announcement that it plans to launch a national trust bank, the First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. Meanwhile, JPMorgan hinted at a potential 55% plunge to $80 in CRCL's price.
Fxstreet
2025/07/01 09:55
15 cryptocurrency attacks in June cost $111.6 million, 56% less than in May
PANews reported on July 1 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, a total of about 15 major cryptocurrency attacks were recorded in June 2025, with a total loss of US$111.6 million,
PANews
2025/07/01 09:44
Polyhedra launches Phoenix Revival plan, launching privacy stablecoin project mainnet in September
PANews reported on July 1 that Polyhedra officially launched the Phoenix Revival plan to thank users who supported its ecosystem during the liquidity attack on June 15. The plan is
PANews
2025/07/01 09:38
Trump family-related cryptocurrency project American Bitcoin raises $220 million for Bitcoin mining
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency project related to the Trump family, raised $220 million through the issuance of new shares to purchase
PANews
2025/07/01 09:28
Suspected hacker sells low and buys high ETH, losing about $6.9 million
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the suspected hacker's wallet address 0x17E0 received 12,282 ETH (about 23.72 million US dollars) from THORChain and Chainflip three months
PANews
2025/07/01 09:25
10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices
PANews reported on July 1 that according to a 10x Research report, Crypto-related stocks have risen by 119% in 2025, exceeding Bitcoin and most major asset classes. Wall Street is
PANews
2025/07/01 09:21
