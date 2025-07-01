2025-07-01 Tuesday

A new wallet purchased 1.08 million Fartcoins at an average price of $1.15, worth about $1.24 million

According to PANews on July 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, someone created a new wallet and spent 7,980 SOL (about 1.24 million US dollars) to purchase 1.08 million Fartcoins at
Solana
SOL$147.27-2.92%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01393+0.21%
PANews2025/07/01 11:05
Nasdaq-listed company LGHL announced that it has purchased HYPE, SOL and SUI worth $5 million.

PANews reported on July 1 that according to PRNewswire, after completing the first HYPE token purchase, Nasdaq-listed company Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) announced that it would continue to increase
Solana
SOL$147.27-2.92%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.91-1.96%
SUI
SUI$2.6937-2.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01252-2.49%
King of Meme
LION$0.000000001143-5.06%
PANews2025/07/01 11:04
The robot's "ChatGPT moment": the automation revolution driven by AI and encryption technology

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: xiaozou, Golden Finance summary: VLA innovation and economies of scale are driving the creation of affordable, efficient, and versatile humanoid robots.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.11+1.01%
PANews2025/07/01 11:00
Maple integrates EtherFi’s weETH as collateral. Qualified borrowers can obtain USDC loans and receive ETHFI rewards at the same time.

PANews reported on July 1 that the decentralized lending protocol Maple announced the integration of EtherFi's weETH as collateral for its on-chain credit platform. Qualified borrowers can obtain USDC loans
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000502--%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$0.9177-3.37%
PANews2025/07/01 11:00
Ark Invest Sold $43.8 Million of Coinbase Stock on Monday

PANews reported on July 1 that Ark Invest, owned by Cathie Wood, sold 124,892 shares of Coinbase worth approximately US$43.8 million on Monday. Coinbase (COIN) closed down 0.83% on Monday
ARK
ARK$0.3464-2.00%
PANews2025/07/01 10:57
FTX creditor representative: A new round of claims distribution is expected in October/December 2026 and 2027

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, FTX plans to distribute claims in stages over the next few years. On February 19, 2025,
PANews2025/07/01 10:56
Circle applies for US trust bank charter to manage its USDC reserve

Other crypto firms are also reportedly considering applying for a national bank charter, following in the footsteps of Anchorage Digital Bank, which received a license in 2021.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05665+2.03%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000718+1.42%
PANews2025/07/01 10:44
Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

PANews reported on July 1 that Trusta.AI officially released the $TA token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $TA. Among them, 25% is allocated to community incentives,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.11+1.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01252-2.49%
PANews2025/07/01 10:32
Bloomberg ETF Analyst: The probability of approval of LTC, SOL, and XRP spot ETFs is 95%

PANews reported on July 1 that Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas said that the probability of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving LTC, SOL and
Solana
SOL$147.27-2.92%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000002034-60.14%
U Coin
U$0.01224-5.62%
XRP
XRP$2.1823+0.04%
Litecoin
LTC$84.55-0.52%
PANews2025/07/01 10:27
Arbitrum Ecosystem XAI will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders

PANews reported on July 1 that XAI, the Layer3 solution for Arbitrum ecosystem games, announced that it will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders, worth
Xai
XAI$0.04955-2.44%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004386+0.25%
PANews2025/07/01 10:22

Trending News

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine

Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M