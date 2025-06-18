Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by 7.6539 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 33 bitcoins

2025/06/18
PANews reported on June 18 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it purchased 7.6539 bitcoins for 600,000 pounds through its Gibraltar subsidiary Forza Gibraltar, with an average price of about 78,391.41 pounds per bitcoin. After this increase, the company's total bitcoin reserves reached 32.8931, with a total value of about 2.56 million pounds (3.45 million U.S. dollars). Coinsilium said that all acquisitions follow its Bitcoin treasury policy. The company established a special subsidiary in 2025 to implement the Bitcoin reserve strategy, and the current average cost of holdings is 79,396.80 pounds per bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
Fxstreet 2025/06/27
A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

By: Bright, Foresight News On July 1, the U.S. Senate obtained enough votes in a procedural vote (51 in favor and 49 against) to advance the Trump administration's "One Big
PANews 2025/07/01
Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

PANews reported on June 27 that traders expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut interest rates three times by
PANews 2025/06/27

