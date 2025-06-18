Nakamoto Holdings Appoints Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer to Lead Bitcoin Reserve Deployment Strategy Development and Execution

PANews reported on June 18 that Nakamoto Holdings Inc., a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, announced the appointment of Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer. Tyler has six years of experience at UTXO Management and is the company's co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, with more than ten years of experience in building Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure. He will be responsible for leading the formulation and execution of Nakamoto's Bitcoin reserve deployment strategy, strengthening the company's balance sheet through capital market transactions, and driving long-term shareholder value growth, while still retaining a leadership position at UTXO Management.

Earlier in May, it was reported that KindlyMD shareholders agreed to merge with Nakamoto, a Bitcoin company associated with Trump, which is expected to be completed in Q3 of this year.