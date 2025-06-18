BNB Chain publishes an article introducing Access-Fi, a new social finance branch for Web3 content monetization PANews 2025/06/18 20:46

PANews reported on June 18 that BNB Chain published an article introducing Access-Fi, a new branch of social finance for Web3 content monetization, saying that on BNB Chain, a group of novel and unique projects built around the "Access-Fi" theory are redefining the way creators, KOLs and fans interact. Projects such as Reach Me, Pieverse, Xnect, and PaytoReach are turning access rights themselves into a monetizable, programmable asset. BNB Chain believes that the next generation of Access-Fi will promote the emergence of a verifiable interaction layer: a shared standard in which on-chain messages, paid access, expert responses, and meaningful connections will become persistent, provable signals throughout the ecosystem. In addition, BNB Chain calls on developers, founders, and creators to actively build tools, such as recording conversations as on-chain events, encoding access histories into credentials, and measuring and verifying social or intellectual contributions.