K33: New spot altcoin ETFs may give rise to attractive long-short strategies

PANews
2025/06/18 19:36
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000021-58,83%
U Coin
U$0,01251-4,43%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, digital asset brokerage and research company K33 said that under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is more inclined towards cryptocurrencies, new spot altcoin ETFs may be launched in the coming months, and relevant approvals may give rise to attractive long and short strategies. Currently, eight issuers have submitted spot Solana (SOL) ETF applications, and the SEC also requires them to add pledge content when updating their applications, which may mean that pledge will become a component of Ethereum and Solana ETFs. In addition, there are ETF applications for crypto assets such as LTC, XRP and DOGE.

K33 analyst Lunde pointed out that unlike the "Grayscale effect" when Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were launched in the early days, Grayscale Solana Trust has never traded at a discount and has low holding risk; while Litecoin Trust often trades at a discount, and only two issuers have applied for its ETF, which may face capital outflow risks after its launch. Therefore, Lunde believes that after the launch of the ETF, the trading strategy of going long on Solana and shorting Litecoin is quite attractive, especially if the two are listed at the same time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2,2004+1,02%
FINE
FINE$0,0000000015397-6,41%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

By: Bright, Foresight News On July 1, the U.S. Senate obtained enough votes in a procedural vote (51 in favor and 49 against) to advance the Trump administration's "One Big
U Coin
U$0,01255-3,97%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0,00586-12,53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,677-2,93%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 15:00
Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

PANews reported on June 27 that traders expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut interest rates three times by
Three Protocol
THREE$0,00367-6,61%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 20:38

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

Circle Moves to Launch a National Trust Bank After Wall Street Debut — Here’s What That Means

Bitcoin L2 network Zulu Network transforms into an AI project, former OpenAI expert serves as strategic AI director