Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest dumps second batch of Circle shares

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:05
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000393+3.69%
ARK
ARK$0.3474-3.52%

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is still cashing in on its early bet on stablecoin issuer Circle, unloading another sizable chunk of its CRCL shares amid the stock’s post-IPO rally.

According to portfolio disclosures dated June 17, the investment management firm has sold an additional $44.8 million worth of CRCL stock. The dump comes just a day after its first-ever sale of the shares, when it offloaded approximately $51.7 million worth.

As with the previous sale, the latest round was spread across three of Ark’s ETFs, including ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The breakdown includes 208,654, 65,320, and 24,134 CRCL shares sold from each fund, respectively.

The back-to-back sales suggest Ark is locking in profits as the Circle stock continues its post-IPO surge. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, CRCL has skyrocketed nearly 400%, briefly touching $165 earlier this week.

At press time, the stock trades at $149.15, down roughly 1.26% in the past 24 hours, according to TradingView data. However, pre-market data shows a slight rebound to $154.23, up 3.41%.

When combined with the previous day’s sale of 342,658 shares, Ark has now trimmed a total of roughly 642,000 CRCL shares across its funds. Despite the profit-taking, the firm’s remaining position is still significant. 

Ark Invest previously purchased 4.5 million of the CRCL shares and still holds around 3.9 million, worth approximately $575 million at current prices.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.2004+1.02%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015397-6.41%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

By: Bright, Foresight News On July 1, the U.S. Senate obtained enough votes in a procedural vote (51 in favor and 49 against) to advance the Trump administration's "One Big
U Coin
U$0.01255-3.97%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00586-12.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.677-2.93%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 15:00
Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

PANews reported on June 27 that traders expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut interest rates three times by
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00367-6.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 20:38

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

Circle Moves to Launch a National Trust Bank After Wall Street Debut — Here’s What That Means

Bitcoin L2 network Zulu Network transforms into an AI project, former OpenAI expert serves as strategic AI director