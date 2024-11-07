Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.7)

PANews
2024/11/07 10:53
Memecoin
MEME$0.001503-3.34%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004462-10.29%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00010393+7.14%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/7 Update:
Bull market is about to start? $BULL $DREAM $ATH A new cycle is starting. After returning to the throne, Trump and Musk concepts continue to dominate the list, and the past promises spread on the chain $SBR

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.7)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has just transferred another 1,000 ETH (worth US$2.45 million) to wallet 0xc061. The wallet 0xc061 has received
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01395+0.35%
Ethereum
ETH$2,414.6-1.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 12:59
American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

American Express clients are facing delays in cross-border payments and wire transfers after the payments giant announced a sweeping system upgrade tied to a Federal Reserve update, sparking speculation that Ripple’s technology could soon play a role in Amex’s operations. Key Takeaways: Amex’s system upgrade has sparked speculation of Ripple integration. The timing of Amex’s massive Card refresh and new crypto rewards with Coinbase adds to XRP adoption rumors. Despite the buzz, XRP has seen only a slight price uptick. While American Express provided few technical details, the notice has reignited rumors of a deeper integration with Ripple, given the two firms’ history of working together on cross-border payment solutions. Crypto commentators, including Black Swan Capitalist’s Versan , have pointed to the timing of Amex’s modernization push and the company’s ongoing relationship with Ripple as possible hints of a deeper integration. American Express’ Biggest Card Overhaul Yet The speculation gained momentum as American Express unveiled its “largest investment ever in a Card refresh” this month. The overhaul includes updates to its US Consumer and Business Platinum Cards, aimed at enhancing rewards, spending flexibility, and services tailored to evolving customer needs. The announcement followed closely on the heels of Amex’s new partnership with Coinbase, which saw the launch of the Coinbase One Card offering up to 4% Bitcoin back on purchases along with exclusive American Express perks. Introducing the Coinbase One Card. Earn up to 4% bitcoin back on every purchase. Powered by @AmericanExpress network. Coming fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/XfGXIGuj42 — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) June 12, 2025 The convergence of developments, including a sweeping system upgrade, payment delays tied to the Fed’s updates, and a significant move into crypto rewards with Coinbase, has further intensified theories that Amex could be preparing to roll out Ripple’s XRP-powered solutions. Although American Express has not directly confirmed any Ripple involvement, blockchain advocates argue that Amex’s prior collaboration with Ripple makes it a natural candidate to integrate RippleNet’s fast, low-cost cross-border settlement technology. “Payment infrastructure is being modernized, and American Express is a known Ripple partner,” Versan wrote. 🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS: American Express system upgrade. American Express also a Ripple partner, what is cooking? 📃 🪙 💰 🇺🇸 #XRP #RLUSD #XRPETF 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 pic.twitter.com/U4kIJpEWvE — Kenny Nguyen (@mrnguyen007) July 1, 2025 Amid the speculation, Ripple’s token has posted just a modest 1% gain over the past 24 hours, with XRP changing hands at $2.20 at the time of writing. Ripple and SEC Seek to Resolve Long-Standing Case Last week, Garlinghouse announced the company is dropping its cross-appeal against the SEC. “Ripple is dropping our cross-appeal, and the SEC is expected to drop their appeal, as they’ve previously said,” he said. The development came just a day after the US district court denied a joint request from Ripple and the SEC seeking an indicative ruling to reduce Ripple’s $125 million civil penalty and reverse the order labeling Ripple’s institutional XRP sales as securities transactions. Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple’s willingness to “push the boundaries” of the prior summary judgment indicated a likelihood of further violations. Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty commented on the court’s decision, saying Ripple had two options: to drop its appeal or continue challenging the finding. Alderoty said that regardless of the path chosen, “XRP’s legal status as not a security remains unchanged,” claiming that Ripple’s operations would proceed normally.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020344+6.65%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.0066-2.17%
DROP
DROP$0.00000645+21.01%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.075-4.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001739-4.76%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/01 19:48
MARA mined 713 BTC in June, bringing the total holdings to 49,940

MARA mined 713 BTC in June, bringing the total holdings to 49,940

PANews reported on July 1 that according to an official announcement, Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings, Inc. today released an unaudited Bitcoin production update for June 2025, reporting that following
Bitcoin
BTC$105,827.49-1.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 20:14

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

MARA mined 713 BTC in June, bringing the total holdings to 49,940

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine