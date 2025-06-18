JD CoinChain CEO Liu Peng: Compliant stablecoins are the new financial infrastructure in the Web3 era

PANews
2025/06/18 13:27
Peng
PENG$0.01682-1.00%
Multichain
MULTI$0.06537-4.61%

PANews June 18 news, Liu Peng, CEO of JD CoinChain Technology, said in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that the Hong Kong dollar and multi-currency stablecoins have been successfully tested in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's "sandbox" and are expected to be officially licensed and launched in early Q4 this year. JD's stablecoin will be issued on the public chain, and anyone can publicly view the issuance volume and other data. Its goal is not to compete with USDT and USDC for the "crypto-native market", but to create a compliant stablecoin network that connects traditional cross-border trade settlements, and is first applied to JD's global sales in Hong Kong and Macau. Liu Peng pointed out that stablecoins are similar to mobile payments, both of which are payment tools to improve efficiency. In the future, they will profoundly change the B-side bulk transactions and C-side inclusive payment structures, and actively explore the possibility of landing offshore RMB stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.2+1.04%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015373-6.53%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Department of Justice charged four North Korean hackers with posing as remote developers, infiltrating an Atlanta-based blockchain startup, and stealing about $900,000
U Coin
U$0.01259-3.67%
Startup
STARTUP$0.023156+7.96%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006513+1.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 12:48
A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

By: Bright, Foresight News On July 1, the U.S. Senate obtained enough votes in a procedural vote (51 in favor and 49 against) to advance the Trump administration's "One Big
U Coin
U$0.01259-3.67%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00586-12.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.683-2.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 15:00

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

Bitcoin L2 network Zulu Network transforms into an AI project, former OpenAI expert serves as strategic AI director