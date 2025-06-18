The State Administration of Foreign Exchange will implement a package of innovative foreign exchange policies in the pilot free trade zones PANews 2025/06/18 11:26

TRADE $0.1239 +1.32% BANK $0.05627 -1.17% PEOPLE $0.01739 -4.81% FREE $0.00007488 +1.75%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the State Administration of Foreign Exchange will implement a package of foreign exchange innovation policies in the free trade pilot zones, including 10 facilitation policies such as optimizing new international trade settlement and expanding the qualified foreign limited partner (QFLP) pilot program, to actively support the free trade pilot zone's upgrading strategy.