MicroStrategy buys another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, BTC rises above $89,000, and the total market value of global cryptocurrencies hits a new high

PANews
2024/11/12 09:30
Bitcoin
BTC$105,805.7-1.30%
U Coin
U$0.01223-6.13%

Author: Joy, PANews

After 3 years, with the help of Bitcoin's new high, the total market value of global cryptocurrencies reached 3.11 trillion US dollars on November 12, up 6.8% in the past 24 hours, breaking through the previous high of 3.069 trillion US dollars on November 9, 2021. The current market value of Bitcoin accounts for 56.3%, and Ethereum accounts for 13%.

MicroStrategy buys $ 2 billion worth of BTC

On the evening of November 11, after MicroStrategy, a U.S. listed company, announced again that it had bought Bitcoin, Bitcoin began to rise rapidly, rising continuously from $82,000 to a new high of $89,000 at 7 o'clock this morning.

MicroStrategy buys another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, BTC rises above $89,000, and the total market value of global cryptocurrencies hits a new high

MicroStrategy's purchase announcement stated that it purchased 27,200 bitcoins between October 31 and November 10, spending approximately $2.03 billion, with an average purchase price of approximately $74,463 per bitcoin. The funds for this purchase came from the company's ATM stock sales activities. Currently, MicroStrategy's total holdings have reached 279,420 bitcoins, with a total purchase cost of approximately $11.9 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $42,692 per bitcoin. Based on the estimated price of $89,000 for Bitcoin, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have a floating profit of approximately $12.9 billion.

MicroStrategy's stock price also hit a new high of $340 at the close on November 11, up 25.73% in a single day. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on X that MicroStrategy's single-day trading volume set a record of $12 billion, six times the trading volume of JPMorgan Chase or General Electric.

As Bitcoin rises, cryptocurrencies generally rise. The current global cryptocurrency market value is about 3.11 trillion US dollars, up 6.8% in the past 24 hours, breaking the previous high of 3.069 trillion US dollars on November 9, 2021. The current market value of Bitcoin accounts for 56.3%, Ethereum accounts for 13%, and the cryptocurrency trading volume in the past 24 hours is about 355.68 billion US dollars.

Tether accelerates money printing, analysts continue to be bullish

Amid the market enthusiasm, the "Federal Reserve" of the currency circle also started printing money.

Around 01:07 am Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 2 billion USDT on Ethereum. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said this was an authorized but unissued transaction, which means it will be used as inventory for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange. According to EMC Labs statistics, stablecoins have grown by $4.776 billion last week.

Bernstein analysts released a bullish report after the US election, encouraging investors to increase their exposure to the crypto industry as soon as possible. Bitcoin broke through $80,000 to set a record high after Trump's victory. Gautam Chhugani, head of research at Bernstein, said that the Trump administration is expected to adopt pro-crypto policies or appoint a new SEC chairman, which may bring a more friendly regulatory environment to the industry.

The report recommends that investors pay attention to spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies, companies holding Bitcoin, and crypto trading platforms such as Robinhood and Coinbase. In addition, Bernstein expects Bitcoin to reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, and recommends investors to buy major digital assets such as BTC, ETH, and SOL.

Geoff Kendrick, head of foreign exchange and digital asset research at Standard Chartered Bank, also predicted that Bitcoin will continue to rise until the end of the year, "easily reaching" $100,000 before certain Bitcoin options expire on December 27. It is reported that the analyst successfully predicted that Bitcoin would reach $80,000 before the US presidential election.

“I’m predicting $125k by year end as the next level, although I noticed that after the 2016 election, a lot of Trump-related activity peaked around the inauguration on January 20th… So if Bitcoin doesn’t get to $125k by December 31st, I think it will be there by January 20th,” Kendrick said in an email on Sunday.

Kendrick further predicted that a rise in Bitcoin prices could “benefit all investors” given Ethereum and Solana’s recent gains, and that some tokens could outperform Bitcoin. Kendrick wrote: “It seems inevitable that SOL will hit a new all-time high before the end of the year (historical high of $260 in November 2021). ETH hitting a new all-time high (historical high of $4,866 in November 2021) may not be achieved until about the inauguration. Overall, we think all of these assets will continue to rise, but SOL may perform the best among them.”

EMC Labs, a crypto fund management agency, said in the "EMC Bitcoin Weekly Watch" released this week that the US election has settled, the US stock market has seen a sharp rise, and traders are betting that the certainty of US corporate profits will increase under the environment of tax cuts and low interest rates, and US stocks will continue to rise in the medium and long term. Against this background, BTC ETFs received $1.728 billion in a single week, and the later-developed stablecoin channel received $4.776 billion in a single week, with a total inflow of $6.504 billion, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow since 2024. Last week, BTC broke through the new high consolidation zone of $73,000 and the upward trend line of $75,000, returning to the upward trend line after 8 months. Driven by strong liquidity, BTC is expected to continue to rise in the future, and Altcoins will also usher in a general rise.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has just transferred another 1,000 ETH (worth US$2.45 million) to wallet 0xc061. The wallet 0xc061 has received
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01395+0.35%
Ethereum
ETH$2,414.6-1.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 12:59
American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

American Express clients are facing delays in cross-border payments and wire transfers after the payments giant announced a sweeping system upgrade tied to a Federal Reserve update, sparking speculation that Ripple’s technology could soon play a role in Amex’s operations. Key Takeaways: Amex’s system upgrade has sparked speculation of Ripple integration. The timing of Amex’s massive Card refresh and new crypto rewards with Coinbase adds to XRP adoption rumors. Despite the buzz, XRP has seen only a slight price uptick. While American Express provided few technical details, the notice has reignited rumors of a deeper integration with Ripple, given the two firms’ history of working together on cross-border payment solutions. Crypto commentators, including Black Swan Capitalist’s Versan , have pointed to the timing of Amex’s modernization push and the company’s ongoing relationship with Ripple as possible hints of a deeper integration. American Express’ Biggest Card Overhaul Yet The speculation gained momentum as American Express unveiled its “largest investment ever in a Card refresh” this month. The overhaul includes updates to its US Consumer and Business Platinum Cards, aimed at enhancing rewards, spending flexibility, and services tailored to evolving customer needs. The announcement followed closely on the heels of Amex’s new partnership with Coinbase, which saw the launch of the Coinbase One Card offering up to 4% Bitcoin back on purchases along with exclusive American Express perks. Introducing the Coinbase One Card. Earn up to 4% bitcoin back on every purchase. Powered by @AmericanExpress network. Coming fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/XfGXIGuj42 — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) June 12, 2025 The convergence of developments, including a sweeping system upgrade, payment delays tied to the Fed’s updates, and a significant move into crypto rewards with Coinbase, has further intensified theories that Amex could be preparing to roll out Ripple’s XRP-powered solutions. Although American Express has not directly confirmed any Ripple involvement, blockchain advocates argue that Amex’s prior collaboration with Ripple makes it a natural candidate to integrate RippleNet’s fast, low-cost cross-border settlement technology. “Payment infrastructure is being modernized, and American Express is a known Ripple partner,” Versan wrote. 🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS: American Express system upgrade. American Express also a Ripple partner, what is cooking? 📃 🪙 💰 🇺🇸 #XRP #RLUSD #XRPETF 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 pic.twitter.com/U4kIJpEWvE — Kenny Nguyen (@mrnguyen007) July 1, 2025 Amid the speculation, Ripple’s token has posted just a modest 1% gain over the past 24 hours, with XRP changing hands at $2.20 at the time of writing. Ripple and SEC Seek to Resolve Long-Standing Case Last week, Garlinghouse announced the company is dropping its cross-appeal against the SEC. “Ripple is dropping our cross-appeal, and the SEC is expected to drop their appeal, as they’ve previously said,” he said. The development came just a day after the US district court denied a joint request from Ripple and the SEC seeking an indicative ruling to reduce Ripple’s $125 million civil penalty and reverse the order labeling Ripple’s institutional XRP sales as securities transactions. Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple’s willingness to “push the boundaries” of the prior summary judgment indicated a likelihood of further violations. Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty commented on the court’s decision, saying Ripple had two options: to drop its appeal or continue challenging the finding. Alderoty said that regardless of the path chosen, “XRP’s legal status as not a security remains unchanged,” claiming that Ripple’s operations would proceed normally.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020344+6.65%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.0066-2.17%
DROP
DROP$0.00000645+21.01%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.075-4.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001739-4.76%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/01 19:48
MARA mined 713 BTC in June, bringing the total holdings to 49,940

MARA mined 713 BTC in June, bringing the total holdings to 49,940

PANews reported on July 1 that according to an official announcement, Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings, Inc. today released an unaudited Bitcoin production update for June 2025, reporting that following
Bitcoin
BTC$105,827.49-1.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 20:14

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

MARA mined 713 BTC in June, bringing the total holdings to 49,940

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine