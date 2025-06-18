Antalpha Q1 financial report: total revenue reached US$13.6 million, and XAUt worth US$20 million has been purchased

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Globenewswire, Antalpha, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining ecosystem financial technology platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, which disclosed:

1. To date, approximately $20 million of gold-backed tokens XAUt have been purchased to support digital gold treasury strategy and strategic hedging;

2. Total revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was US$13.6 million, a year-on-year increase of 41%, of which Bitcoin loan revenue reached US$3.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 286%;

3. If the price of Bitcoin remains at $100,000, the second quarter revenue is expected to be between $16 million and $17 million, with a growth rate of 40% to 50%.

As previously reported, Antalpha announced the allocation of $40 million in XAUt and the expansion of its multi-asset collateralized lending business .

