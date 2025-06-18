Central Bank: Establish inter-bank market transaction reporting database PANews 2025/06/18 09:50

PANews June 18 news, according to CCTV News, the 2025 Lujiazui Forum opened today, and Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the interbank market transaction reporting database at the forum. It collects and systematically analyzes transaction data of various financial sub-markets such as interbank bonds, currencies, derivatives, gold, and bills at high frequencies to serve financial institutions, macro-control and financial market supervision.