PA Chart | One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin

After Trump won the US election, Bitcoin prices have seen a strong rise, hitting record highs, attracting the attention of investors and analysts. How will Bitcoin develop in the future? Will it continue to rise above $100,000, or will it gradually fall back?
PANews brings together perspectives from entrepreneurs, on-chain data analysts, traders, and crypto companies to provide clear, illustrated predictions.
