Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading PANews 2025/06/18 08:16

BANK $0.05639 -0.66% U $0.0126 -3.66% BOND $0.1479 -2.37%

PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the supplementary leverage ratio of large banks.