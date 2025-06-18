Trump: We now have complete control of Iran's airspace PANews 2025/06/18 00:00

NOW $0.00644 -2.42% TRUMP $8.685 -2.75%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, Trump said that we now have full control over Iran's airspace. Iran has advanced air tracking systems and other defense equipment, and the number is considerable, but it is still not comparable to the "equipment" manufactured, conceived and produced by the United States.