Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:59
Moonveil
MORE$0.02284-3.87%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00367-6.61%

Coinbase reported insider sales of more than $5 million worth of stock, with CFO Alesia Haas as the biggest seller.

Coinbase insiders continue to offload stock on the market. On Tuesday, June 16, Coinbase filed a Form 144 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting all insider sales. The company disclosed that insiders sold 26,243 shares of Coinbase stock since March 2025. The net proceeds from these sales totaled $5,673,636.

The largest, and possibly only, seller was CFO Alesia Haas. Haas personally sold 21,020 shares in three transactions, one each month since March, netting $4.53 million. On the same dates, ABC 2021 LLC also sold a total of 5,223 shares for $1.14 million.

Coinbase securities sold by insiders since March 2025

These sales appear to be a part of routine financial management by the executive. According to Investing.com, Alesia Haas owned 114,866 shares of Coinbase stock in March of 2025 directly. She also owned 15,673 shares through ABC 2021 LLC, of which she is a sole member.

Coinbase executives continue to offload shares

Management of publicly traded companies can freely sell their shares on the market. However, such sales are closely watched by other investors. Large sales, in particular, can sometimes signal that executives are losing confidence in the company or believe the stock is overvalued.

For this reason, the SEC requires that public companies disclose these sales. However, in a fourth quarter of 2024 investor call, Haas denied that these sales reflect a lack of confidence in the company.

CEO Brian Armstrong has been one of the biggest sellers of Coinbase stock. Armstrong sold nearly $290 million worth of Coinbase shares in 2021, soon after the company went public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FATF warns of stablecoin crime risks, crypto executives: Not targeting the crypto industry

FATF warns of stablecoin crime risks, crypto executives: Not targeting the crypto industry

PANews reported on July 1 that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recently warned of a rise in stablecoin-related criminal activities, but executives of blockchain intelligence companies said that this
Notcoin
NOT$0.001762-3.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:45
Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.196+0.79%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015408-6.55%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Department of Justice charged four North Korean hackers with posing as remote developers, infiltrating an Atlanta-based blockchain startup, and stealing about $900,000
U Coin
U$0.01253-4.13%
Startup
STARTUP$0.023442+9.88%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006532+2.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 12:48

Trending News

More

FATF warns of stablecoin crime risks, crypto executives: Not targeting the crypto industry

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

London-listed company Anemoi increases Bitcoin investment from 30% to around 40%

Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.