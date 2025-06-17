Ubyx raises $10M to standardize stablecoin redemption and drive adoption PANews 2025/06/17 22:24

SEED $0.001866 -4.69% STARTUP $0.023363 +9.22% LAUNCH $0.00000000002494 -44.62%

Ubyx, a startup aiming to standardize stablecoin redemption at face value, raised $10 million in seed funding led by Galaxy Ventures to launch in Q4 2025.