Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says PANews 2025/06/17 14:58

ALEX $0.0146 -4.19% T $0.01599 -4.19% GET $0.009309 -16.12%

Alex Mashinsky and related entities have forfeited all claims to Celsius’ bankruptcy estate as the court prioritizes restitution to creditors.