An unknown wallet minted $100 million USDC on Algorand PANews 2025/06/17 14:04

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 14:00 Beijing time, an unknown wallet address minted $100 million USDC (approximately $99.9814 million) on the Algorand chain, and the transaction hash was IWLJAJDLF7TGLPJAEFUUJOI736JK7EUWX34F4EUTKENKULIBKCTA.