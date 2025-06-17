Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"

PANews
2025/06/17 10:56
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0008868+%6,31
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,021446+%7,50
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,685-%3,00
Bombie
BOMB$0,0008876-%7,48
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,0001144-%4,98

PANews June 17 news, according to AXIOS, according to four sources, the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Vitkov and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi this week. The goal of this meeting is to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and ending the war between Israel and Iran. A US official confirmed: "A meeting with Iranian officials this week is under consideration." This meeting may become a key turning point in the question of whether the United States will join the war in order to eliminate Iran's nuclear program by military means. A senior US official said that the White House regards the giant bunker-busting bombs needed to destroy Iran's Fordow underground enrichment facility (which the United States has but Israel does not) as a key bargaining chip to get Iran to reach an agreement. Trump has so far refused to directly participate in Israel's attack on Iran, but he has made it clear that Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons at all costs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FATF warns of stablecoin crime risks, crypto executives: Not targeting the crypto industry

FATF warns of stablecoin crime risks, crypto executives: Not targeting the crypto industry

PANews reported on July 1 that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recently warned of a rise in stablecoin-related criminal activities, but executives of blockchain intelligence companies said that this
Notcoin
NOT$0,001761-%4,34
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:45
Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2,1937+%0,57
FINE
FINE$0,0000000015416-%6,53
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Department of Justice charged four North Korean hackers with posing as remote developers, infiltrating an Atlanta-based blockchain startup, and stealing about $900,000
U Coin
U$0,01255-%3,97
Startup
STARTUP$0,023128+%8,10
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00006527+%2,30
Share
PANews2025/07/01 12:48

Trending News

More

FATF warns of stablecoin crime risks, crypto executives: Not targeting the crypto industry

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

London-listed company Anemoi increases Bitcoin investment from 30% to around 40%

Cryptocurrency’s best ideas will never launch | Opinion