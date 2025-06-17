Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 09:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05621-1.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-2.42%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01241+1.05%
Term Finance
TERM$0.441-0.02%

Bank of America now places bitcoin among the most disruptive forces in a millennium, signaling Wall Street’s awakening to its historic role in reshaping global financial power.

1,000 Years of Disruption: Bank of America Ranks Bitcoin Among Humanity’s Greatest Innovations

Bank of America (BofA) Global Research released a long-term chart outlining 1,000 years of technological disruption, highlighting bitcoin as one of the most consequential innovations in recent history. The chart, derived from BofA Global Investment Strategy and Global Financial Data, tracks key breakthroughs—from the printing press to quantum computing—and maps them against global population growth. Bitcoin appears near the steepest part of the curve, signifying its impact during a time of rapid technological acceleration.

Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations

Among a dense cluster of 21st-century developments, bitcoin stands out for its challenge to traditional financial systems. Since its inception, bitcoin has introduced a decentralized alternative to government-issued currencies and sparked a rapidly growing digital asset industry. Placed alongside the World Wide Web, microprocessor, and electric vehicles, bitcoin is framed as a systemic innovation—not merely a speculative asset. Its ability to facilitate peer-to-peer value exchange without intermediaries positions it as a foundational shift in monetary architecture.

While Bank of America has not yet enabled direct bitcoin purchases through its platform, CEO Brian Moynihan has indicated that the banking institution is ready to incorporate cryptocurrency payments into its services once regulations are clarified to ensure safety and legitimacy. At the World Economic Forum in January, the executive stated:

These efforts mirror a broader institutional pivot toward digital assets, bolstered by a pro-crypto regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.1982+0.76%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015416-6.71%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:35
Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 1 that according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced on Monday that it has reached a final agreement with investors to conduct a
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020462+33.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02331-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 17:14

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading

EIP-1559: Ethereum from "World Computer" to "World Central Bank"