Digital Euro Launch Awaits EU Legislative Approval, Says ECB Chief Lagarde

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 14:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05622-0.67%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000002495-45.74%

The European Central Bank is racing toward the launch of a digital euro, driven by surging consumer demand and the need to unify Europe’s digital payment landscape.

ECB Close to Digital Euro Launch to Meet Consumer Demand, Maintain Cash and Digital Balance

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde confirmed on June 12 during an interview with Xinhua News Agency that the ECB is close to finalizing preparations for launching a digital euro, pending legislative approval.

“We started six years ago,” Lagarde disclosed in her remarks, elaborating:

“Why are we doing that? Simply because of client demand, to put it very simply,” the ECB chief noted. She emphasized that the shift toward a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is rooted in changing consumer preferences across the euro area.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Lagarde noted the ECB’s objective to provide both digital and physical forms of money, catering to diverse user needs. “Many Europeans – not all, but many – like to pay electronically, digitally, without cash. Many Europeans still like cash. I like cash. So we will continue to have cash, and we will be issuing new banknotes in a few years’ time,” she revealed.

Lagarde underlined the strategic importance of developing a digital euro that supports a unified payment ecosystem across member states. According to the ECB president, the digital euro is not intended to replace banknotes but to ensure the availability of a sovereign and reliable payment system as electronic transactions become more prevalent across the continent.

She explained:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.1982+0.76%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015416-6.71%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:35
Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 1 that according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced on Monday that it has reached a final agreement with investors to conduct a
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020462+33.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02331-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 17:14

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading

EIP-1559: Ethereum from "World Computer" to "World Central Bank"