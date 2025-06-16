Chan Mo-po: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will process stablecoin license applications as soon as possible

PANews
2025/06/16 11:30
SOON
SOON$0.2292-0.26%

PANews reported on June 16 that Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po recently wrote that with the booming digital asset market, the market demand for stablecoins is expected to increase further. Stablecoins can be used as a medium of exchange without being restricted by traditional payment time and location, and can also develop diversified innovative solutions with their programmable characteristics to automate and intelligentize financial service processes. Noting that many market participants are very interested in this, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will process the license applications received as soon as possible after the Stablecoin Ordinance comes into effect so that qualified applicants can conduct their business.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.1982+0.76%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015416-6.71%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:35
Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 1 that according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced on Monday that it has reached a final agreement with investors to conduct a
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020462+33.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02331-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 17:14

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading

EIP-1559: Ethereum from "World Computer" to "World Central Bank"