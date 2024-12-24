Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.24) PANews 2024/12/24 10:47

MEME $0.001521 -1.10% AI $0.1104 +1.09% MEMES $0.00010494 +8.14% CLEAR $0.03211 -19.48%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓12/24 Update:

AI concepts on Base rose across the board, and Virtuals returned to $3 billion

Ai Agent has become a clear narrative ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!