Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.2) PANews 2025/01/02 10:53

MEME $0.001525 -0.97% AI16Z $0.1433 -3.17% MEMES $0.00010485 +8.07% VIRTUAL $1.4694 -3.36%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓1/2 Update:

ai16z and virtual market capitalization hit new highs, Musk changed his name: Kekius series plummeted

$ar16z (shaw buy/partner)

$aicmp Bitcoin ecosystem AI meme ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!