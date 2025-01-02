Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.2)

PANews
2025/01/02 10:53
Memecoin
MEME$0.001525-0.97%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1433-3.17%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00010485+8.07%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4694-3.36%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓1/2 Update:
ai16z and virtual market capitalization hit new highs, Musk changed his name: Kekius series plummeted
$ar16z (shaw buy/partner)
$aicmp Bitcoin ecosystem AI meme

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

