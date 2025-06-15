Analysis: KOGE may have been hit first because of ZKJ’s contract

PANews
2025/06/15
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.1952-5.92%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s analysis, the most important reason for smashing KOGE first and then ZKJ may be that ZKJ has a contract, and they can smash the market on the chain at the same time by opening a short position on the exchange; secondly, from the perspective of liquidity, ZKJ’s liquidity will be better, and it will cost more money to smash the market; the LP ranges of ZKJ and KOGE are extremely narrow, and if there is not enough money to take over the sell orders after a large number of smashes through this range, there will be an inevitable flash crash. When LPs see the price of the currency fall, they will also flee in panic, and the vicious cycle will cause the price of the currency to collapse further; it is speculated that the decline in Alpha’s trading volume for several consecutive days may be the cause, and the exit of huge LPs is also a game of "running fast".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

