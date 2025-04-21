Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.21) PANews 2025/04/21 10:09

MEME $0.001497 -3.72% AI $0.1082 -2.08% RFC $0.006922 +13.16% MEMES $0.00010477 +8.07%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/21 Update:

RFC plunges Wintermute market making

$wizard Musk replied, pump official forwarded

$SkyAI four pre-sale project, pre-sale amount 50 million, CZ retweeted related tweets ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!